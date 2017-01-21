Portland Women's March jams downtown

Portland Women's March jams downtown

UPDATE: Organizers estimated nearly 100,000 people took more than two hours to wind through the...

SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets

SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets

Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inaugaration Day

Protesters stoke anti-Trump flames at downtown rally

Protesters stoke anti-Trump flames at downtown rally

UPDATE: Hours after peaceful rally and march, raucous groups clash with police.

Experts: 'Trumpcare' will offer no magical solutions

Experts: 'Trumpcare' will offer no magical solutions

''We may see that all go away. And, to be honest, that's one of the things I'm really, really...

Previous Next

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Griffin Hampson, Cartridge Network - PRINTER, INK & TONER INSIDER -

CARTRIDGE-NETWORK - Griffin HampsonInk cartridge cost is currently a hot button issue.  Like many product categories, marketing representations may be factual, but can often be disingenuous.

Epson’s EcoTank printers (five models from $300+ to $1,200) come with bags of ink, poured into the storage unit feeding the printhead; NOT replaceable cartridges.

Epson represents each has about two years of ink; enough to print thousands of pages, providing very low cost-per-page.  True, but…

Not mentioned: the basic printer is an existing low-end model, generally $70+, is slow, with few extra capabilities, and has an expanded storage area for raw ink  So, one pays $250+ upfront for ink and the possibility of lowering the cost-per-page, if all of the ink is used before the printer experiences problems.  If the printer doesn’t last, only using half of the ink, the actual cost per page doubles. And, if the user does not routinely clean the printheads it will clog up, possibly rendering the printer useless.  (See www.tinyurl.com/he59cnn/ )

We recycle lots of printers, periodically testing to determine history and quirks.  Few low end printers print more than a few thousand pages. 

So, it’s a great proposition, IF one gets full life.  If not, you overpaid.

We can shed some light on this issue.

Cartridge Network, a full-service independent, non-franchise operation, sells and services printers and copiers. “We stock dozens of different printer models (inkjet and laser) and copiers too. We focus on a buyer’s needs and then explore alternatives to best meet their needs.”

We stock several thousand different cartridges. Shipping is free.

Cartridge-Network

6800 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225

(503) 246-0665

www.cartridge-network.com/

Brought to you by Jan Nielsen - Nielsen's Jewelers - JEWELRY INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jennifer Cook-Buman - Living Right Senior Placement - SENIOR PLACEMENT INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jan Kuhnhausen Stewart - Kuhnhausen's Furniture Showcase - FURNITURE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Amanda Shields - Magnolia Innovative Senior Living - SENIOR CARE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Christina Bergstrom - Northwest Functional Medicine - MEDICAL INSIDER

Brought to you by Kay L. Newell - Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Lydia Hammond - Northwest Women's Clinic - MIDWIFE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Ken Mitchell-Phillips - The Law Offices of Ken Mitchell-Phillips - LEGAL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Brian Jarvis and Stan Robinson - Pacific West Roofing - ROOFING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Don Dimoff - George Morlan Plumbing Supply - PLUMBING INSIDER -

Brought to you by David Anchel - Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too! - FLAG, BANNER, and KITE INSIDER -

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Click here to visit the full version.

Your Opinion

The NBA season is about half over. Will the Trail Blazers make the playoffs?

Yes, but they will be the 7th or 8th seed in the West
vote
No, they will be in the lottery
vote

Opinion

Features

Health

Sports

Sustainable Life

Recent Comments


 

Women's March
fills Waterfront Park

Portland's march is one of several planned across the state,
with 300 planned across the nation and 60 marches in 40 countries.

 

Portland's Latest News

CLAIRE WITHYCOMBE/EO MEDIA GROUP - Protesters attend the women's march in Salem Saturday.
January 21, 2017

Speakers at Salem's women's march urge unity

by Claire Withycombe/Capital BureauWhile Oregon has a
While Oregon has a reputation for progressive policies, it also has a reputation for homogeneity and a history of discrimination against people of color.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Portland Women's March participants take to downtown streets Saturday in protest of the election of President Donald Trump.
January 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands

by Pamplin Media Group
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
STATE OF OREGON - DHS Director Clyde Saiki
January 21, 2017

DHS director says safety, alleviating poverty will be prioritized

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Legislative budget framework falls 9 percent short of what's needed to meet department's needs.


WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE - Gillnetters fish the Columbia River. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday backed off a plan to ban gillnetting in the main channel of the lower Columbia River.
January 21, 2017

Gillnetters retain access to main Columbia channel

by Eric Mortenson/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday backed off a plan to ban gillnetting in the main stem of the lower Columbia River.
COURTESY PHOTO: MCSO - Multnomah County sheriff's deputies said the body of a man was found Friday morning, Jan. 20, near Northwest Skyline Boulevard.
January 20, 2017

Man's body found near NW Skyline Blvd.

by Pamplin Media Group
Sheriff's office detectives said there were no signs of foul play.
January 20, 2017

Washington County deputy files civil rights lawsuit

by Peter Wong
Action seeks damages based on sexual misconduct by a now-fired deputy who was convicted last fall.
January 26, 2017

Obama commutes sentences of Portland-area convicts, some with serious charges

by Jim Redden
Reductions intended to address problems caused by lengthy sentences for non-violent drug crimes.
January 19, 2017

Lake Oswego students plan Inauguration Day bake sale

by Pamplin Media Group
Parents say the goal is to show children that they can make a difference and 'impact our community in a positive way'
January 19, 2017

Why so few Airbnb permits? Could tax avoidance be a reason?

by Steve Law
Airbnb offers a 'quick reference guide' for prospective Portland hosts on its website, essentially a checklist to get started. It mentions they need to file for a city business license, notify neighbors, file a permit application and get an…
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP/ EO MEDIA GROUP
January 19, 2017

Lawmakers' spending framework includes cuts, no new taxes

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Joint Ways and Means Committee co-chairs lay groundwork for budget talks in the 2017 session.
January 19, 2017

TriMet to suspend downtown service Friday if protests become 'dangerous'

by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Confusion after Mayor Ted Wheeler says he will not allow anti-Trump protesters to disrupt transit service.
PARIS ACHEN - Left to right, Oregon Transportation Commissioners Paula Brown, Alando Simpson, Tammy Baney and David Lohman listen to presentation on the state highway fund revenue forecast Jan. 19, 2017 at the state Transportation Building in Salem.
January 19, 2017

OTC nixes expected release of draft ODOT review

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Oregon Transportation Commission heard an update on the schedule for completion and release of the findings.
COURTESY PHOTO - Providence Health is one of Portland's largest employers. This shows the St. Vincent Medical Center in Beaverton.
January 19, 2017

Portland region's economy fueled by tax dollars

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Seven out of 10 of the region's largest employers are either government agencies or health care systems. Health care also is funded largely by government.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP FILE PHOTO - Clackamas County commissioners will stay in a lawsuit against the state on timber revenue, but could ask for timber land instead of money if the counties previal.
January 19, 2017

Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit

by Peter Wong
But county commissioners propose recovery of state forest land, not money, if western Oregon counties prevail against the state.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Sarah Shaoul, owner of Black Wagon spearheaded the effort to bounce back from the winter storm slump.
January 19, 2017

Small businesses offer discounts to recover from storm

by KOIN 6 News
More than 80 businesses are participating in a program that offers 10 percent discounts on gift certificates purchased through Jan. 23.
January 19, 2017

Sources: Wyden knew about 'Trump dossier' before release

by Jim Redden
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will be able to press Trump officials and others on allegations in the now-infamous opposition research file on the incoming President.
CITY OF PORTLAND - City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero
January 15, 2017

Council reaction mixed to City Auditor's reform proposals

by Jim Redden
January 25 hearing is set for resolution that must be approved by Feb. 10 to qulaify for May 16 special election ballot.
TIMES PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ - Sen. Ginny Burdick was sworn into office on Monday. The 2017 legislative session kicks off Feb. 1.
January 19, 2017

Senate leader sees new revenue, transportation top agenda for 2017

by Dana Haynes
Burdick, whose district includes Tigard, is the highest-ranking legislator in Washington County and Southwest Portland. She chairs the Democratic caucus - the majority caucus - in the Senate and, as such, is a leading lieutenant of Senate President…
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN 6 NEWS - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Mike Marshman talk with organizers of Saturday's Women's March after a City Hall press conference Wednesday afternoon.
January 18, 2017

Protest City gears up for weekend of rallies, marches

by Kevin Harden
'Peaceful protest is a bedrock of our society. We also understand that sometimes a limited number of people might seek the cover of these peaceful protest to commit acts of violence.'
COURTESY PHOTO: THE SLANTS - Members of The Slants played their songs in Washington, D.C., this week in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
January 18, 2017

Justices prod, challenge attorneys at The Slants' Supreme Court hearing

by Pamplin Media Group
At issue in the legal fight: does the the government have some interest in disassociating itself from racial ethnic slurs?
TRIBUNE PHOTO: LYNDSEY HEWITT - City and county officials announced a new homeless shelter downtown on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
January 18, 2017

Columbia Shelter downtown sleeps 78 people on first night

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Officials opened a new six-month, 100-bed homeless shelter on Tuesday in another public-private collaboration. Mayor says storm illustrates 'we have a long way to go.'
COURTESY PHOTO: U.S. MARINE CORPS SGT. JOHN RAUFMANN - National Guard members from across the country salute Sunday, Jan. 15, in Washington, D.C., during a rehearsal of the 58th presidential inauguration. Oregon guardsmen will be part of the security units at the event.
January 18, 2017

Oregon guardsmen join presidential inauguration security

by Pamplin Media Group
Federal officials expect between 800,000 to 1 million people will gather near the Capitol Friday, Jan. 20, for the inauguration of the 45th president, Donald J. Trump.
Broadway Books will give away Adichie's book Friday while supplies last.
January 18, 2017

Bookstore's inauguration day giveaway celebrates 'power of women'

by Kevin Harden
'It's in no way a protest. We could have easily given away the same book if Hillary (Clinton) had been elected. It would certainly make more sense to give it away if Hillary had been elected.'
January 18, 2017

State job growth doubled U.S. numbers in 2016

by Pamplin Media Group
Oregon's fastest growing industries in 2016 were construction, other services, professional and business services, and health care and social assistance.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - West Linn resident and Willamette Primary teacher Kevin Baumbach takes a picture with Trail Blazers sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam after a live interview during Jan. 11s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
January 19, 2017

West Linn resident makes Blazer headlines

by Andrew Kilstrom
Kevin Baumbach walks and hitchhikes his way to Blazers game amidst snow storm

Don't miss the local news

PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Over 150 parties might have to pay shares of the EPA's Portland Harbor Superfund cleanup plan.
Jan 17, 2017

What's next for the Superfund cleanup?

by Jim Redden
Over 150 different businesses and governments might be liable for a share of the Portland Harbor cleanup bill. Now comes the hard part - getting them to pay.
Jan 17, 2017

Portland man granted presidential pardon

by Pamplin Media Group
Kurt David Christensen was among 64 people who received presidential pardons on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Jan 17, 2017

Clackamas board moves to resolve Stafford dispute

by Peter Wong
Three-year standoff with Metro ends as the county seeks to reaffirm a decision originally reached back in 2011.
COURTESY PHOTO: ROBERT MACGREGOR - Robert MacGregor of Yachats, right, designed Oregon's 'official' state tartan with the help of his longtime friend David Eddelston of Deschutes County, left. The tartan could be designed as the official state pattern by lawmakers this year.
Jan 17, 2017

Oregon's 'official' tartan gets a new chance to be official

by Kevin Harden
'A few years ago I was looking it up on line and saw that it had been official recognized by the Scottish Registry of Tartans, but not adopted by the state. Given the rich history of Scottish…
PLANNED PARENTHOOD ADVOCATES OF OREGON - A demonstration sign by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon
Jan 18, 2017

Bill expands insurance mandate to cover abortions, other services

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Oregon's legislation would include coverage of birth control and abortion without copayments and coverage for men, transgender individuals and undocumented immigrants.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: DIEGO DIAZ - Women demonstrated Dec. 3 in downtown Portland during the Portland Women March Against Hate. This Saturday, tens of thousands from around the region are expected at the Women's March on Portland.
Jan 17, 2017

Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Official wrested control of the Facebook-organized march from Eastern Oregon women to new Portland-based leaders.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JAIME VALDEZ - Lingering ice caused a MAX train to derail on a seldom-used track in the Rose Quarter on Friday.
Jan 17, 2017

Officials reviewing winter storm strategies

by Jim Redden
Regional leaders have promised changes to better handle such storms in the past, with mixed results. The last one to shut down the Portland region hit in December 2008, just as Sam Adams was…
Jan 17, 2017

Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Public interviews set Jan. 25; almost all have held or sought public office before, and appointee will complete two years in the seat vacated by new Chairman Jim Bernard.
COURTESY PHOTO: THE SLANTS - Portland's Asian-American dance band The Slants hope the U.S. Supreme Court allows it to trademark its name, something that has been blocked because federal trademark officials said the name was offensive.
Jan 17, 2017

Slants hope Supreme Court ends band's legal dance around name,…

by Jason Vondermith
'It's an issue that could affect rest of country and maybe broader effect on the world, and maybe revoking a 70-year-old (trademark) law, and it's all about me, because I chose to name a band…
PHOTO BY: RAYMOND RENDLEMAN - Terry W. Emmert, president of Emmert International, visits his friend Sharon Alexander at her salon in Gladstone at 18557 Portland Ave.
Jan 17, 2017

Gladstone plans to 'change locks' on Friday at 18505 Portland…

by Raymond Rendleman
UPDATE: City officials decided to delay changing the locks after Sharon Alexander said she has a doctor appointment and could not leave by the deadline. Alexander and other tenants say that they…
Jan 16, 2017

Real estate family donates space for homeless shelter a second…

by Lyndsey Hewitt
UPDATE: The Columbia Shelter, donated by the Menashe family, will be open Tuesday evening, Jan. 17.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE - Don't Shoot Portland activists marched through Portland's snowy streets Sunday afternoon to bring attention to civil rights and other issues on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
Jan 16, 2017

Activists take to icy streets to reclaim King's legacy

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Organizers used the event to gather three truckloads of donations for the city's homeless. Their goal? to reclaim MLK's legacy of civil rights activism and spirit of resistance.
Jan 16, 2017

OTC chair seeks greater oversight of ODOT

by Paris Achen and Nick Budnick
In a letter to the governor, Oregon Transportation Commission Chairwoman Tammy Baney asked for independent staff person, involvement in ODOT director's performance review.
PHOTO COURTESY OF KOIN TELEVISION - Five of Oregon's congressional delegation attended a rally in Portland on Wednesday to support the Affordable Care Act. Lawmakers include, from left, Sen. Ron Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Kurt Schrader, seated.
Jan 15, 2017

Congressional delegation attends Portland rally for Affordable…

by Dana Haynes
Republicans in Congress and President-elect Trump have vowed to roll it back; Democrats, including the five from Oregon, are fighting to save it
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PETER WONG - U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden told a town hall meeting Sunday, Jan. 15, at Hillsboro Civic Center, that he planned to work where he could with the new Trump administration. Seated at rear left is Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, who is keeping tabs on ticket holders waiting to ask questions.
Jan 15, 2017

Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat tells Hillsboro audience he will seek common ground but push back against Trump, GOP depending on the issues.
Jan 15, 2017

Point-in-Time homeless count pushed back after weather…

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Count will go from biannual to annual starting this year
COURTESY PHOTO: PURPLE HEART FOUNDATION - U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden presented a Purple Heart medal to the family of an Oregon soldier killed in the Philippines during the early days of World War II.
Jan 15, 2017

Wyden presents overdue WWII Purple Heart

by Peter Wong
Medal goes to the grandniece of an Army veteran who died in the Philippines after the U.S. surrender to Japan in May 1942.
CLACKAMAS SERVICE CENTER - The Clackamas Service Center has space for 30 to sleep and has had to turn away between 10 and 15 people a night. They are sent to other shelters via taxi or other means.
Jan 17, 2017

Exhaustion sets in for many as emergency weather shelters…

by Lyndsey Hewitt
UPDATE: Shelters housed 732 people Saturday night, the most of any night this winter and will remain open at least through Monday night.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Residential demolition are continuing to increase as the demand for new homes in close-in Portland neighborhoods keeps on growing.
Jan 15, 2017

Report: Residential demolitions continue to increase in Portland

by Jim Redden
City Council action removed exception that blocked delays, improved notice of pending demolition to nearby neighbors.
KOIN 6 NEWS - A portion of Johnson Creek frozen over at Southeast 92nd and Flavel.
Jan 15, 2017

Portland Fire warns homeless about flooding

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Portland Fire and Rescue prepares for outreach along Johnson Creek as snow melts and may cause flooding; sand and sand bags available from the city.
PARIS ACHEN - Demonstrators march around the Oregon Capitol Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump's positions on immigration.
Jan 14, 2017

Pro-immigration rally marchers 'stand united against hateful…

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Rally and march at the Oregon Capitol in Salem opposed President-elect Donald Trump's positions on immigration.
COURTESY PHOTO - Trees and power lines could be threatened as freezing rain and ice roll into the region Monday night and Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the storm will be followed by a 'Pineapple Express' that could lead to heavy rain and flooding.
Jan 10, 2017

Portland's lingering snow daze could slide out on a sheet of ice

by Kevin Harden
The region could get up to a quarter of an inch of ice in some places, with nearly a half-inch expected in Gresham and Troutdale. The ice could hang around through Wednesday for parts of the…
Jan 13, 2017

Deadline looms Jan. 25 for timber lawsuit participation

by Peter Wong
Washington, Clackamas among the 15 counties in a group seeking $1.4 billion from the state in past losses and future proceeds.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JON HOUSE - Improvised sleds work just as well for these Southeast Portland kids marooned by unusual snowfall.
Jan 13, 2017

Snow upsets Portland schools' instructional time, bond meeting…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Adding in winter break, observed holidays and Martin Luther King Day, PPS students have been in school just 11 days out of the last six weeks.
Jan 13, 2017

Obama administration approves Oregon Health Plan rule renewal…

by Nick Budnick
Federal health officials Friday renewed the exemption letting Oregon pursue its own Medicaid reforms. But the nod won't include $1.25 billion the state initially hoped for.

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.