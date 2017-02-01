It’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, Legislative Day (the Oregon Legislature opens today). Happy birthday to America’s greatest poet Langston Hughes (1902-1967). Today in 1960, four African-American students began a lunch counter protest in Greensboro, N.C. Hang on, because it could snow and be breezy, with a high in the upper 30s. Read Hughes’ poetry while pondering new legislation today:

• Meet graphic novel author Steve Lieber as part of a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Image Comics, noon to 2 p.m., Cosmic Monkey Comics, 5335 N.E. Sandy Blvd. http://www.cosmicmonkeycomics.com

• See old posters at Pittock Mansion’s exhibit A Golden Age of Poster Design: Magazine Posters from the 1890s, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive. www.pittockmansion.org

• Light something up at the Portland Winter Light Festival, 6 to 10 p.m., Zidell Yards, 3121 S.W. Moody Ave. www.pdxwlf.com