It’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, Legislative Day (the Oregon Legislature opens today). Happy birthday to America’s greatest poet Langston Hughes (1902-1967). Today in 1960, four African-American students began a lunch counter protest in Greensboro, N.C. Hang on, because it could snow and be breezy, with a high in the upper 30s. Read Hughes’ poetry while pondering new legislation today:

• Meet graphic novel author Steve Lieber as part of a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Image Comics, noon to 2 p.m., Cosmic Monkey Comics, 5335 N.E. Sandy Blvd. http://www.cosmicmonkeycomics.com

• See old posters at Pittock Mansion’s exhibit A Golden Age of Poster Design: Magazine Posters from the 1890s, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive. www.pittockmansion.org

• Light something up at the Portland Winter Light Festival, 6 to 10 p.m., Zidell Yards, 3121 S.W. Moody Ave. www.pdxwlf.com 

  
     


Portland's Latest News

COURTESY PHOTO - A screenshot from a deputy's video shows former Portland Police Chief Larry O'Dea describing a hunting accident during an April 2016 incident in Eastern Oregon.
January 31, 2017

Video of ex-Police Chief Larry O'Dea contradicts shooting report

by Nick Budnick
State Department of Justice investigators concluded O'Dea wasn't drunk, but records show contradictions.
February 01, 2017

City, county officials issue open letter to landlords over lost wages from January's severe…

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury ask landlords to work with tenants who lost wages after January's bout of severe weather. $5.8 million fund of local, state and federal resources are allocated to a short-term rental…
CONNECTION PHOTO: HANNAH RANK - Harris Zafar wears a 'Talk to a Muslim' shirt at one of his outreach events at Washington Square.
February 01, 2017

Urging Portlanders to 'Talk to a Muslim'

by Hannah Rank
Harris Zafar takes questions for an hour every week at Washington Square about a religion he says is misunderstood


ELIZA GREENWOOD VIA PORTLAND URBAN COYOTE PROJECT - A coyote relaxing in a Portland-area yard. The animal has been a longtime headache to Southwest Portland residents, who wonder if its becoming more of a danger than an annoyance.
February 01, 2017

Urban coyotes raise quite a howl

by Hannah Rank
Reports of sightings increase, but local experts say the animals pose little threat to humans
January 31, 2017

Clackamas candidates narrowed to three

by Peter Wong
County board will interview them in private after public session with eight culled from 78 applications; no dates announced for new interviews and vote.
January 31, 2017

Snow again? Portland says be prepared

by Jim Redden
Forescast say snow and ice could hit again by the end of the week, and transportation officials say they are getting ready.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The No. 4 bus travels along Southeast Division Street to Gresham.
January 31, 2017

TriMet asks for help in naming its next big project

by Lyndsey Hewitt
The Division Transit Project, a 14-mile project that aims to improve bus service between Portland and Gresham, needs a name.
January 31, 2017

Landlords warns of unintended consequences of required renter relocation assistance

by Jim Redden
City Council will consider ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance ranging from $2,900 to $4,500 for no cause evictions and moves caused by high rent increases.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - The view from the cockpit of a Cessna 182 flying through the Columbia River Gorge with Troutdale native Corey Rust at the stick.
January 31, 2017

VIDEO: Troutdale company gives unique Gorge view

by Pamplin Media Group
Envi Adventures will offer flights over the Gorge, Mt. Hood and other popular locations
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Liz Bazzani
January 22, 2017

Body of missing woman found in river channel

by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Liz Bazzani was reported missing Jan. 19 when she failed to show up for work.
David E. Otto.
January 31, 2017

Tigard man accused of sexually exploiting teen girl

by Brent Weisberg, KOIN 6 News
David E. Otto was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN 6 NEWS - Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman joined community leaders Monday, Jan. 30, to offer reassurances after a White House immigration ban was announced late last week.
January 30, 2017

Police chief: 'We do not enforce federal immigration laws'

by Pamplin Media Group
Chief Mike Marshman's reassurances come just days after the White House travel restrictions prompted a wave of protests across the nation.
January 30, 2017

Cryptosporidium found in Bull Run water, but city says public not a risk

by Pamplin Media Group
'Historically, we cannot find any evidence of a cryptosporidiosis outbreak tied to drinking Bull Run water.'
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - An audit of Oregon Department of Transportation's management system was released Monday. Legislators spent nearly $1 million for a consultant to review the agency after criticism of its management.
January 30, 2017

Audit finds ODOT culture lacks accountability, strategic vision

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The audit by New York-based McKinsey and Co. found ODOT's organizational health is still better than average in western states.
COURTESY PHOTO: CHRIS LEHMAN/OPB - State Rep. Vic Gilliam said Monday, Jan. 30, that he will resign from his House District 18 seat after being diagnosed with ALS. A replacement will be apointed by county commissioners.
January 30, 2017

Rep. Gilliam, diagnosed with ALS in 2015, resigns from House

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Gilliam was first appointed to the seat in 2007, and was most recently reelected to the position in November.
January 30, 2017

Muslim Educational Trust schedules 'emergency forum' to discuss Trump order

by Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle, Portland city commissioners and others are set to speak at the Wednesday evening event.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts talks to his team during a timeout Sunday night against Golden State. Portland has been on an upswing, but needs to pick up its winning pace to make the NBA playoffs.
January 30, 2017

Blazers better, but still need a big finish

by Kerry Eggers
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Portland presents problems for NBA opponents and appears to have turned a corner on defense in 2017
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP FILE PHOTO - The CEOs of Nike and Intel, Oregon's largest companies, have spoken out against recent immigration bans by President Donald Trump. The companies both have employees impacted by the immigration freeze.
January 30, 2017

Washington County CEOs denounce immigration freeze, refugee ban

by Geoff Pursinger
The heads of Oregon's two largest companies speak out against ban on immigrants from predominantly-Muslim countries
COURTESY PHOTO: HOLLYWOOD THEATRE - Hollywood Theatre's new theater at Portland International Airport will be adorned with a cool marquee, and it's almost finished — just seating needs to be installed. It'll show free short movies for travelers needing to pass time.
January 29, 2017

Hollywood Theatre's facelift steals the scene

by Lyndsey Hewitt
'We've kind of existed on lots of small donations from a lot of people. Lately we've been getting lots of bigger donations so we can take care of the work that needs to be done.'
January 29, 2017

Council to consider requiring landlords to pay tenant relocation costs

by Jim Redden
Payments would be required for moves caused by no-cause evictions and rent increases of more than 10 percent.
KOIN 6 NEWS - Protesters came to Portland International Airport on Sunday to rally against President Trump's immigration ban.
January 29, 2017

Wheeler drowned out at anti-Trump protest

by KOIN 6 News
Portland mayor shouted down because of strong police response to late night downtown protests.
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN NEWS 6 - Protesters gathered at Portland International Airport on Saturday, Jan. 28, after Presdient Trump signed his immigration ban.
January 29, 2017

Oregon leaders react to immigration ban, arrest rumors

by Kimberley Freda, Phoebe Flanigan and Bradley W. Pa
UPDATE: Attorneys general in 16 states including Oregon condemn President Trump's immigration ban and predict it will be overturned.
January 29, 2017

Man seriously injured in Saturday downtown stabbing

by Jim Redden
Police say suspect was with group of men who may be homeless and fled the area.
COURTESY PHOTO: ABBY STEVENS - An estimated 600 people crowded into Tigard High School to hear U.S. Jeff Merkley speak on Saturday.
January 28, 2017

Sen. Merkley's anti-Trump message 'hit a real nerve' with large town hall crowds

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat vows opposition, but he says like-minded people must spread their passion to family, friends in states with Republican senators.
January 28, 2017

Greenhouse gas emissions rising from vehicles

by Steve Law
Oregon Global Warming Commission notes worrisome rise as lawmakers return to Salem to consider greater road funding

Don't miss the local news

TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOHN LARIVIERE - Al-Farouq Aminu of the Trail Blazers blocks a shot by Memphis' Vince Carter in the closing seconds of Friday's game at Moda Center.
Jan 28, 2017

Any questions? Lillard answers them

by Kerry Eggers
After All-Star snub, Trail Blazers guard shoots down Memphis with late flurry
Jan 27, 2017

Man shot and killed in Garden Home apartment

by The Times
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the cause likely is an accident.
SUBMITTED: SALT & STRAW - Co-founders Kim Malek and cousin Tyler Malek in the kitchen.
Jan 27, 2017

Salt and Straw expands in the Central Eastside

by Jules Rogers
The iconic Portland artisan ice cream brand is opening a new manufacturing facility
PHOTO BY DANA HAYNES - More than 300 people attended a rally in Portland to speak out against Betsy DeVos' nomination to run the U.S. Department of Education.
Jan 27, 2017

Oregonians rally in opposition to Trump pick for Education

by Dana Haynes
President Trump nominated Betsy DeVos, an advocate of charter schools and home schools, to run the Education Department.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - John Carr, right, and Doug Allen at a bus stop on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Division Street. The two are pressing TriMet to adopt alternative-energy buses.
Jan 26, 2017

TriMet slow to board electric bus bandwagon

by Lyndsey Hewitt and Nick Budnick
TriMet has long touted itself as being an environmental leader, but it has sat on the shoulder while the new battery-powered buses have been hitting the pavement in cities across the nation.…
Jan 26, 2017

Washington County voters will decide extension of sheriff's levy

by Peter Wong
Five-year measure on May 16 ballot would fund deputies, investigators for urban unincorporated areas within a special district. Cities are excluded from this vote.
Jan 26, 2017

Legislative leaders, governor lay out session priorities

by Claire Withycombe and Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Everyone agrees on problems, but parties remain at odds over solutions.
Jan 26, 2017

State board allows schools to write off 14 hours of…

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The temporary rule is meant to give schools flexibility after unusual snow and ice storms in December and January.
CITY OF PORTLAND - City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero
Jan 26, 2017

Council postpones placing auditor's reform measure on ballot

by Jim Redden
Vote delayed in Feb. 1, although deadline to refer the measure to the May 16 special election ballot is approaching.
EO MEDIA GROUP - Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes if Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
Jan 26, 2017

GOP wants cost cuts in exchange for revenue hikes

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes unless Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
TRIBUNE GRAPHIC: SHASTA KEARNS MOORE - The percentage of high school freshman who made it to graduation day in four years has been slowly improving in the state and the city.
Jan 26, 2017

Hard work pays off as more local high schoolers graduate

by Shasta Kearns Moore
PPS' graduation rate was 1.8 percentage points higher, reaching 75.5 percent and surpassing the statewide average for the first time in years. It's still a long way off from the national average…
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square, the city's 'living room,' will get a $10 million renovation beginning this month. The work should be completed by late July.
Jan 26, 2017

Pioneer Courthouse Square ready for $10 million spruce up

by Pamplin Media Group
The square's most recognizable 'umbrella man' sculpture will go into storage for about six months.
Jan 26, 2017

Clackamas board candidates field questions

by Peter Wong
Commissioners will winnow group of eight by Tuesday; the appointee will complete a two-year vacancy created when Jim Bernard was elected board chairman Nov. 8.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - Affordable housing, like this new complex in East Portland, is an issue that will be at the forefront of conversations both here in Portland and at the 2017 Oregon Legislature.
Jan 26, 2017

Affordable home backers lay out lobbying plans

by Jim Redden
By coincidence, the council adopted state and federal legislative agendas that prioritized those issues on the same day that leaders of six affordable housing advocacy organizations appeared on…
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - The No. 4 bus travels along Southeast Division Street to Gresham.
Jan 26, 2017

Agency still relies on dirty diesel fleet

by Nick Budnick
For the past seven years, TriMet has declined to apply for federal grants that could have covered the full cost of the clean-air retrofits, including labor.
Jan 26, 2017

School Notes: Superintendent of the year; Grainger's new job;…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
North Clackamas superintendent finalist in national contest; Former Brown spokeswoman now leads private college group; Wilson teens win $5,000 app contest; Mason steps down from Open School; A…
Jan 26, 2017

Sources: Merkley lives up to his anti-Trump billing

by Jim Redden
Politics heat up at Congress and the Oregon Legislature, and Ted Wheeler got a pay raise when he became Portland mayor.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A Jan. 20 rally and march included flag burning and confrontations with police along downtown streets. The Oregon ACLU is asking for public records in the aftermath of the protest.
Jan 25, 2017

ACLU presses protest confrontation case, wants City Hall…

by Pamplin Media Group
Police use of crowd-control devices at heart of issue for J20 inauguration day rally and march.
REVIEW PHOTO: KELSEY OHALLORAN - Leukemia survivor Anna Seely and Kyra's Bake Shop owner Kyra Bussanich are teaming up to create a special cupcake that will support blood cancer research.
Jan 25, 2017

Cupcake 'warrior' fighting for a leukemia cure

by Kelsey O'Halloran/Lake Oswego Review
Lakeridge Junior High student Anna Seely is teaming with baker Kyra Bussanich to fight the blood cancer.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A treat to cut federal funds to 'santuary cities' probably won't have a big impact on the city of Portland.
Jan 25, 2017

Portland would not be hurt much by Trump's 'sanctuary cities'…

by Jim Redden
Wheeler vows to defy new directive. Federal and state funds only account for 1.3 percent of city's current $3.7 billion budget
Jan 25, 2017

State Board of Education considers shortening school year…

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.
Jan 25, 2017

White House OKs funds to help state recover from December storm,…

by Pamplin Media Group
FEMA named Dolph A. Diemont as the region's federal coordinating officer in charge of recovery efforts.
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE GREEN - The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society (WHS) has a wide selection of old artifacts from Wilsonvilles history, but the WHS is missing an active membership or organized location to store its collections.
Jan 25, 2017

STEWARDS OF THE PAST

by Claire Green
The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society is in danger of disbanding
TRIBUNE PHOTO: ADAM WICKHAM - Returning Trail Blazers from the 1976-77 NBA champs included (from left) Larry Steele, Bob Gross, Lionel Hollins, Johnny Davis and Bill Walton.
Jan 25, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Championship chatter

by Portland Tribune
1967-77 NBA champion Portland Trail Blazers reunite for 40th anniversary luncheon
APRIL BAER/OPB - Commissioner Chloe Eudaly
Jan 25, 2017

Council to consider making landlords pay moving costs

by April Baer, OPB
Mayor Ted Wheeler supports measure introduced by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly while opponents threaten lawsuit

