More snow forecast, but salt tests look promising by Jim Redden Early results look promising although the city does not have much salt on hand for the next storm.

Lake Oswego schools close amid winter's icy grip by Gary M. Stein Roads, sidewalks and parking lots are slick across the city, but no major crashes have been reported

Happy Valley-area woman survives 30-foot drop in car sliding on ice by Raymond Rendleman Later the driver's husband went to pick his wife up from the hospital, but he also was unable to make it due to icy conditions in the Mt. Scott area just north of Happy Valley.

Portland third-grader's cabbage shreds plant competition by Pamplin Media Group Ian Hoffert's 12.4-pound plant earns 'best in state' honors from National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

Early morning I-5 pile up signals start of rough commute by KOIN 6 News No one seriously injured in icy crash that closed the freeway for hours as school district announce closues and delays.

Brown lines up legal ammunition to fight Trump travel restrictions by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau Governor urges attorney general's office to sue Trump administration over immigration executive orders.

FuFu's weather prediction: spring is on the way by Pamplin Media Group Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are correct about 39 percent, while the Oregon Zoo hedgehogs are correct about 50 percent of the time.

Local man wins new car at the Portland International Auto Show by Jeff Zurschmeide Henry Cha, who lives near the border of Portland and Gresham, drew the key that unlocked the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL.

Talk of NAFTA repeal raises big questions by Jim Redden Canada and Mexico are both important trading partners for Oregon. Canada was Oregon's number two destination for exports in 2015, while Mexico was number 11, according to Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency. A trade war with…

Senate committee will release revenue plan next week by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau Revenue proposals will likely contain a broad-based tax on businesses.

Oregon lawmakers consider stronger invasive mussel defenses by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau Legislators are considering a bill to strengthen regulatory defenses against invasive mussels that threaten irrigation systems.

Portland Auto Show offered new vehicles, technologies by Jeff Zurschmeide The annual show is the largest exhibition of new vehicles in the region and drew large crowds during its four-day run this year.

Holt to share story of 'Rocket Girls' by Barb Randall Author Nathalia Hunt will visit Lake Oswego next week as part of 11th-annual LO Reads

Council votes to make landlords pay eviction relocation costs by KOIN 6 News/Jim Redden UPDATE: Landlords will sue to block new policy as soon as possible, claiming it violates statewide ban against local rent control measures.

Gang violence fell last year by Jim Redden Incidents dropped in 2016 but were still the second highest on record in Portland.

Sources: Lawmakers meet in Salem without a road map by Jim Redden 2017 Oregon Legislature began without negotiations over the major issues confronting it

Oregon City Police Department nabs Home Depot theft suspect by Raymond Rendleman Jason Dee Spencer was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on a second-degree theft charge and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Officials: Landlords should work with tenants who lost wages during January's storms by Lyndsey Hewitt Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury say severe weather shouldn't hurt tenants who lost hours at work.

Portland voters to decide on increasing independence of City Auditor's Office by Jim Redden Council refers measure proposed by Portland Auditor to May 16 special election ballot.

Legislation would raise Oregon's smoking age to 21 by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau The bill by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, has bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

Lawmakers backing pesticide restrictions poised to shape farm policy by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau Proposed changes to Oregon's 'right to farm' law would remove protections for pesticides.

Urging Portlanders to 'Talk to a Muslim' by Hannah Rank Harris Zafar takes questions for an hour every week at Washington Square about a religion he says is misunderstood

Urban coyotes raise quite a howl by Hannah Rank Reports of sightings increase, but local experts say the animals pose little threat to humans

City promises more plows, more streets cleared, more salt during next storm by Jim Redden Snow and freezing rain could begin arriving Thursday afternoon, testing Portland's resolve to do better in the future.