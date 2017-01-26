TriMet slow to board electric bus bandwagon

TriMet slow to board electric bus bandwagon

TriMet has long touted itself as being an environmental leader, but it has sat on the shoulder...

Portland would not be hurt much by Trump's 'sanctuary cities' budget cuts

Portland would not be hurt much by Trump's 'sanctuary cities' budget cuts

Wheeler vows to defy new directive. Federal and state funds only account for 1.3 percent of...

'I-5 Killer' played for PSU before taking dark turn

'I-5 Killer' played for PSU before taking dark turn

Woodfield, 65, has been serving a life sentence at the Oregon State Penitentiary since 1981.

Cupcake 'warrior' fighting for a leukemia cure

Cupcake 'warrior' fighting for a leukemia cure

Lakeridge Junior High student Anna Seely is teaming with baker Kyra Bussanich to fight the blood...

'Hamilton' finally coming to Portland stage

'Hamilton' finally coming to Portland stage

The very popular play, a modern take on Alexander Hamilton, will be here March 20-April 8

Previous Next

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Brian Jarvis and Stan Robinson - Pacific West Roofing - ROOFING INSIDER -
Brought to you by Fabio Testa - Parr Lumber - BUILDING MATERIALS INSIDER -
Brought to you by Don Dimoff - George Morlan Plumbing Supply - PLUMBING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Griffin Hampson, Cartridge Network - PRINTER, INK & TONER INSIDER -

CARTRIDGE-NETWORK - Griffin HampsonInk cartridge cost is currently a hot button issue.  Like many product categories, marketing representations may be factual, but can often be disingenuous.

Epson’s EcoTank printers (five models from $300+ to $1,200) come with bags of ink, poured into the storage unit feeding the printhead; NOT replaceable cartridges.

Epson represents each has about two years of ink; enough to print thousands of pages, providing very low cost-per-page.  True, but…

Not mentioned: the basic printer is an existing low-end model, generally $70+, is slow, with few extra capabilities, and has an expanded storage area for raw ink  So, one pays $250+ upfront for ink and the possibility of lowering the cost-per-page, if all of the ink is used before the printer experiences problems.  If the printer doesn’t last, only using half of the ink, the actual cost per page doubles. And, if the user does not routinely clean the printheads it will clog up, possibly rendering the printer useless.  (See www.tinyurl.com/he59cnn/ )

We recycle lots of printers, periodically testing to determine history and quirks.  Few low end printers print more than a few thousand pages. 

So, it’s a great proposition, IF one gets full life.  If not, you overpaid.

We can shed some light on this issue.

Cartridge Network, a full-service independent, non-franchise operation, sells and services printers and copiers. “We stock dozens of different printer models (inkjet and laser) and copiers too. We focus on a buyer’s needs and then explore alternatives to best meet their needs.”

We stock several thousand different cartridges. Shipping is free.

Cartridge-Network

6800 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225

(503) 246-0665

www.cartridge-network.com/

Brought to you by Jan Nielsen - Nielsen's Jewelers - JEWELRY INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jennifer Cook-Buman - Living Right Senior Placement - SENIOR PLACEMENT INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jan Kuhnhausen Stewart - Kuhnhausen's Furniture Showcase - FURNITURE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Amanda Shields - Magnolia Innovative Senior Living - SENIOR CARE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Christina Bergstrom - Northwest Functional Medicine - MEDICAL INSIDER

Brought to you by Kay L. Newell - Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Lydia Hammond - Northwest Women's Clinic - MIDWIFE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Ken Mitchell-Phillips - The Law Offices of Ken Mitchell-Phillips - LEGAL INSIDER -

 

Women's March
fills Waterfront Park

Portland's march is one of several planned across the state, with 300 planned across the nation and 60 marches in 40 countries. Click HERE for fullscreen view.

 

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Click here to visit the full version.

Your Opinion

The NBA season is about half over. Will the Trail Blazers make the playoffs?

Yes, but they will be the 7th or 8th seed in the West
vote
No, they will be in the lottery
vote

Opinion

Features

Health

Sports

Sustainable Life

Recent Comments


Portland's Latest News

PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - The No. 4 bus travels along Southeast Division Street to Gresham.
January 26, 2017

Agency still relies on dirty diesel fleet

by Nick Budnick
For the past seven years, TriMet has declined to apply for federal grants that could have covered the full cost of the clean-air retrofits, including labor, the agency concedes.
SUBMITTED PHOTO: SARAH DEMERRITT - Workers uncovered Arvid Orbeck's stone-and-tile mural earlier this month as part of a remodeling project at the downtown Safeway in Lake Oswego. Drywall had kept the artwork hidden since 2003.
January 26, 2017

'The wall becomes the artwork'

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Lake Oswego's downtown Safeway will incorporate a local artist's hidden mural into its upcoming remodel
TRIBUNE GRAPHIC: SHASTA KEARNS MOORE - The percentage of high school freshman who made it to graduation day in four years has been slowly improving in the state and the city.
January 26, 2017

Hard work pays off as more local high schoolers graduate

by Shasta Kearns Moore
PPS' graduation rate was 1.8 percentage points higher, reaching 75.5 percent and surpassing the statewide average for the first time in years. It's still a long way off from the national average though.


EO MEDIA GROUP - Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes if Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
January 26, 2017

GOP wants cost cuts in exchange for revenue hikes

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes unless Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: LYNDSEY HEWITT - City and county officials announced a new homeless shelter downtown on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
January 18, 2017

Columbia Shelter downtown sleeps 78 people on first night

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Officials opened a new six-month, 100-bed homeless shelter on Tuesday in another public-private collaboration. Mayor says storm illustrates 'we have a long way to go.'
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - Affordable housing, like this new complex in East Portland, is an issue that will be at the forefront of conversations both here in Portland and at the 2017 Oregon Legislature.
January 26, 2017

Affordable home backers lay out lobbying plans

by Jim Redden
By coincidence, the council adopted state and federal legislative agendas that prioritized those issues on the same day that leaders of six affordable housing advocacy organizations appeared on a panel in downtown Portland to discuss them. Reducing…
January 26, 2017

School Notes: Superintendent of the year; Grainger's new job; Wilson's $5,000 app; Mason…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
North Clackamas superintendent finalist in national contest; Former Brown spokeswoman now leads private college group; Wilson teens win $5,000 app contest; Mason steps down from Open School; A Frank discussion
January 26, 2017

Sources: Merkley lives up to his anti-Trump billing

by Jim Redden
Politics heat up at Congress and the Oregon Legislature, and Ted Wheeler got a pay raise when he became Portland mayor.
January 25, 2017

Blazers get by Lakers

by Kerry Eggers
Wins are 'critical' now, and Portland closes strong to get one
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ - Mayor Ted Wheeler takes a question from activist Mimi German Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, when he met with protesters outside City Hall.
January 25, 2017

City Hall, activists collide as groups urge more help for homeless

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Mayor Ted Wheeler, target of a council meeting protest, talks ideas and solutions with protesters.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A Jan. 20 rally and march included flag burning and confrontations with police along downtown streets. The Oregon ACLU is asking for public records in the aftermath of the protest.
January 25, 2017

ACLU presses protest confrontation case, wants City Hall documents

by Pamplin Media Group
Police use of crowd-control devices at heart of issue for J20 inauguration day rally and march.
January 25, 2017

Still beloved after all these years

by Kerry Eggers
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Forty years after winning Portland's only NBA title, the returning Trail Blazers are as sharp as ever, in words and spirit
January 25, 2017

State Board of Education considers shortening school year because of inclement weather

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.
January 25, 2017

White House OKs funds to help state recover from December storm, flooding

by Pamplin Media Group
FEMA named Dolph A. Diemont as the region's federal coordinating officer in charge of recovery efforts.
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE GREEN - The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society (WHS) has a wide selection of old artifacts from Wilsonvilles history, but the WHS is missing an active membership or organized location to store its collections.
January 25, 2017

STEWARDS OF THE PAST

by Claire Green
The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society is in danger of disbanding
TRIBUNE PHOTO: ADAM WICKHAM - Returning Trail Blazers from the 1976-77 NBA champs included (from left) Larry Steele, Bob Gross, Lionel Hollins, Johnny Davis and Bill Walton.
January 25, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Championship chatter

by Portland Tribune
1967-77 NBA champion Portland Trail Blazers reunite for 40th anniversary luncheon
APRIL BAER/OPB - Commissioner Chloe Eudaly
January 25, 2017

Council to consider making landlords pay moving costs

by April Baer, OPB
Mayor Ted Wheeler supports measure introduced by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly while opponents threaten lawsuit
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Kim Sordyl, a Northwest Portland parent and longtime critic of Portland Public Schools, will now sit on the State Board of Education as a nonvoting member.
January 31, 2017

Secretary of State taps strident critic to be his voice on the State Board of Education

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Kim Sordyl, known for being an active and vocal critic of Portland Public Schools, will sit on the State Board of Education beginning this week.
MALYNDA WENZL
January 24, 2017

Tie vote dooms 'sanctuary' resolution in Forest Grove

by Jill Rehkopf Smith
'No' voters say term is misleading, worry about funding loss
January 24, 2017

Washington County stays in timber lawsuit by default

by Peter Wong
Board deadlocks 2-2; one commissioner recuses himself because of his accounting firm's work for another county leading the legal action.
January 24, 2017

Seattle pot shop says Stash Tea legal pressure prompts name change

by Pamplin Media Group
In April 2016, Universal Tea Co. (Stash Tea's legal name) sued Stash Cannabis Co. LLC of Beaverton in federal court for trademark infringement.
GOV. KATE BROWN'S OFFICE - Oregon Business Association co-founder Nik Blosser has been hired as Gov. Kate Brown's new chief of staff.
January 24, 2017

Governor hires new chief of staff

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Gov. Kate Brown has hired a co-founder of the Oregon Business Association to succeed Chief of Staff Kristen Leonard.
COURTESY PDC - The North/Northeast Community Development Initiative Action Plan intends to target the same neighborhoods as the old Interstate Corridor urban renewal area with its remaining $32 million in TIF funds.
January 24, 2017

A new plan for Interstate Corridor

by Jules Rogers
When the urban renewal area was established in 2001, it was supposed to benefit existing residents and businesses in the historically black neighborhoods of North and Northeast Portland. But statistics reinforce that these communities did not…
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Repeat winter storms brought heavy snowfall and ice that shut down schools in the region. That has a big impact on employees who work by the hour.
January 24, 2017

Snow days weigh on school workers' wallets

by Shasta Kearns Moore
When the inclement weather shut down most schools for nine days, in addition to winter break and holidays, many employees started panicking about how they were going to make ends meet.
January 24, 2017

Legislative leaders seek compromise on tax reform

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Opponents in record corporate sales tax measure still have not met face-to-face to negotiate a compromise on reform.

Don't miss the local news

TRIBUNE PHOTO: DANA HAYNES - One commuter braved the otherwise-impassable streets of downtown Portland during the height of the last storm.
Jan 24, 2017

Mayor: Response to storm fell short

by Jim Redden
The City Council has declined to buy additional snow removal equipment in the past, arguing it would only be used every few years, at most. Mayor Ted Wheeler also said he intends to look at how…
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE - Portland police and J20 protesters faced off Friday night during an inauguration day rally and march. Protest organizers say police overreacted as the march stretched into the night.
Jan 23, 2017

Wheeler defends police response to protests, invites complaints…

by Jim Redden
J20 protesters say police 'abused power' during confrontations; demand mayor fire police chief 'or nothing moves on Wednesday.'
Jan 23, 2017

Portland business leaders oppose Trump's end to TPP trade pact

by Jim Redden
Trump's action was not a surprise. The TPP agreement was never approved by Congress and both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton came out against it during the 2016…
TIDINGS PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - PAWS estimates that 2,000 pets have been fostered until old enough for adoption.
Jan 23, 2017

Bottle Brigade gives vulnerable kittens 'a chance at life'

by Kelsey O'Halloran
'They're such tiny little things that any delay in treatment can cause them to crash. You've got this little tiny life in your hands.'
REVIEW PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Donlan Jones offers a lesson to eighth-grader Nick Di Re in a math class Jan. 17 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School.
Jan 23, 2017

From Cold War to the classroom

by Jillian Daley
Former college professor, who once had Top Secret clearance and helped develop the first low-cost computer graphics display, says he was having trouble 'sitting around' after leaving…
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - An anti-Trump demonstrator approaches police lines on the Burnside Bridge Friday during the Rise Up and Resist Facism protest in Portland.
Jan 23, 2017

VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest

by Pamplin Media Group
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
COURTESY PHOTO: KOIN 6 NEWS - A Portland Fire Bureau ladder bucket was used to rescue a woman from a fifth-floor unit Monday morning, Jan. 23, when a fire sent heavy smoke throughout the Northwest 18th Avenue building.
Jan 23, 2017

Five injured as smoke roils through NW Portland condo bulding

by KOIN 6 News
One man sustained traumatic injuries when he jumped from a second-story window. A woman had to be rescued from a fifth floor unit by a fire bureau ladder bucket.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Liz Bazzani
Jan 22, 2017

Police ask public's help to find missing 62-year-old Liz Bazzani

by Jim Redden
Liz Bazzani is described as 5'4' tall, 100 pounds, white hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing green Ugg-style boots, flowing light-colored pajama pants, and a blue sweater.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ - An estimated 100,000 people jammed downtown Portland Saturday afternoon for the Portland Women's March.
Jan 21, 2017

Portland Women's March brings together thousands who want 'a…

by Pamplin Media Group
UPDATE: Organizers estimated nearly 100,000 people took more than two hours to wind through the 44-block route.
CLAIRE WITHYCOMBE/EO MEDIA GROUP - Protesters attend the women's march in Salem Saturday.
Jan 21, 2017

Speakers at Salem's women's march urge unity

by Claire Withycombe/Capital BureauWhile Oregon has a
While Oregon has a reputation for progressive policies, it also has a reputation for homogeneity and a history of discrimination against people of color.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Portland Women's March participants take to downtown streets Saturday in protest of the election of President Donald Trump.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands

by Pamplin Media Group
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Police decked out in riot gear march down Broadway Street in downtown Portland Friday night following protests against the inaugaration of Donald Trump as President. An estimated 10,000 or more people took part in the protest.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets

by Pamplin Media Group
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
STATE OF OREGON - DHS Director Clyde Saiki
Jan 21, 2017

DHS director says safety, alleviating poverty will be prioritized

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Legislative budget framework falls 9 percent short of what's needed to meet department's needs.
WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE - Gillnetters fish the Columbia River. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday backed off a plan to ban gillnetting in the main channel of the lower Columbia River.
Jan 21, 2017

Gillnetters retain access to main Columbia channel

by Eric Mortenson/Capital Bureau
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday backed off a plan to ban gillnetting in the main stem of the lower Columbia River.
COURTESY PHOTO: MCSO - Multnomah County sheriff's deputies said the body of a man was found Friday morning, Jan. 20, near Northwest Skyline Boulevard.
Jan 20, 2017

Man's body found near NW Skyline Blvd.

by Pamplin Media Group
Sheriff's office detectives said there were no signs of foul play.
Jan 20, 2017

Washington County deputy files civil rights lawsuit

by Peter Wong
Action seeks damages based on sexual misconduct by a now-fired deputy who was convicted last fall.
COURTESY: OHSU - Dr. Bruce Goldberg, senior fellow at the Oregon Health and Science University Center for Health Systems Effectiveness and senior associate director at Oregon Rural Practice Based Research Network, speaks to a crowd at the Lucky Lab on Jan. 19.
Jan 20, 2017

Experts: 'Trumpcare' will offer no magical solutions

by Shasta Kearns Moore
''We may see that all go away. And, to be honest, that's one of the things I'm really, really worried about,' says OHSU researcher Bruce Goldberg.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE - Protesters and police clashed during the late evening Friday, hours after a peaceful rally and march at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Jan 20, 2017

Protesters stoke anti-Trump flames at downtown rally

by Pamplin Media Group
UPDATE: Hours after peaceful rally and march, raucous groups clash with police.
Jan 26, 2017

Obama commutes sentences of Portland-area convicts, some with…

by Jim Redden
Reductions intended to address problems caused by lengthy sentences for non-violent drug crimes.
Jan 19, 2017

Lake Oswego students plan Inauguration Day bake sale

by Pamplin Media Group
Parents say the goal is to show children that they can make a difference and 'impact our community in a positive way'
Jan 19, 2017

Why so few Airbnb permits? Could tax avoidance be a reason?

by Steve Law
Airbnb offers a 'quick reference guide' for prospective Portland hosts on its website, essentially a checklist to get started. It mentions they need to file for a city business license, notify…
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP/ EO MEDIA GROUP
Jan 19, 2017

Lawmakers' spending framework includes cuts, no new taxes

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Joint Ways and Means Committee co-chairs lay groundwork for budget talks in the 2017 session.
Jan 19, 2017

TriMet to suspend downtown service Friday if protests become…

by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Confusion after Mayor Ted Wheeler says he will not allow anti-Trump protesters to disrupt transit service.
PARIS ACHEN - Left to right, Oregon Transportation Commissioners Paula Brown, Alando Simpson, Tammy Baney and David Lohman listen to presentation on the state highway fund revenue forecast Jan. 19, 2017 at the state Transportation Building in Salem.
Jan 19, 2017

OTC nixes expected release of draft ODOT review

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Oregon Transportation Commission heard an update on the schedule for completion and release of the findings.
COURTESY PHOTO - Providence Health is one of Portland's largest employers. This shows the St. Vincent Medical Center in Beaverton.
Jan 19, 2017

Portland region's economy fueled by tax dollars

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Seven out of 10 of the region's largest employers are either government agencies or health care systems. Health care also is funded largely by government.

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.