January 26, 2017
Agency still relies on dirty diesel fleet
For the past seven years, TriMet has declined to apply for federal grants that could have covered the full cost of the clean-air retrofits, including labor, the agency concedes.
January 26, 2017
'The wall becomes the artwork'
Lake Oswego's downtown Safeway will incorporate a local artist's hidden mural into its upcoming remodel
January 26, 2017
Hard work pays off as more local high schoolers graduate
PPS' graduation rate was 1.8 percentage points higher, reaching 75.5 percent and surpassing the statewide average for the first time in years. It's still a long way off from the national average though.
January 26, 2017
GOP wants cost cuts in exchange for revenue hikes
Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes unless Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
January 18, 2017
Columbia Shelter downtown sleeps 78 people on first night
Officials opened a new six-month, 100-bed homeless shelter on Tuesday in another public-private collaboration. Mayor says storm illustrates 'we have a long way to go.'
January 26, 2017
Affordable home backers lay out lobbying plans
By coincidence, the council adopted state and federal legislative agendas that prioritized those issues on the same day that leaders of six affordable housing advocacy organizations appeared on a panel in downtown Portland to discuss them. Reducing…
January 26, 2017
School Notes: Superintendent of the year; Grainger's new job; Wilson's $5,000 app; Mason…
North Clackamas superintendent finalist in national contest; Former Brown spokeswoman now leads private college group; Wilson teens win $5,000 app contest; Mason steps down from Open School; A Frank discussion
January 26, 2017
Sources: Merkley lives up to his anti-Trump billing
Politics heat up at Congress and the Oregon Legislature, and Ted Wheeler got a pay raise when he became Portland mayor.
January 25, 2017
Blazers get by Lakers
Wins are 'critical' now, and Portland closes strong to get one
January 25, 2017
City Hall, activists collide as groups urge more help for homeless
Mayor Ted Wheeler, target of a council meeting protest, talks ideas and solutions with protesters.
January 25, 2017
ACLU presses protest confrontation case, wants City Hall documents
Police use of crowd-control devices at heart of issue for J20 inauguration day rally and march.
January 25, 2017
Still beloved after all these years
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Forty years after winning Portland's only NBA title, the returning Trail Blazers are as sharp as ever, in words and spirit
January 25, 2017
State Board of Education considers shortening school year because of inclement weather
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.
January 25, 2017
White House OKs funds to help state recover from December storm, flooding
FEMA named Dolph A. Diemont as the region's federal coordinating officer in charge of recovery efforts.
January 25, 2017
STEWARDS OF THE PAST
The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society is in danger of disbanding
January 25, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Championship chatter
1967-77 NBA champion Portland Trail Blazers reunite for 40th anniversary luncheon
January 25, 2017
Council to consider making landlords pay moving costs
Mayor Ted Wheeler supports measure introduced by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly while opponents threaten lawsuit
January 31, 2017
Secretary of State taps strident critic to be his voice on the State Board of Education
Kim Sordyl, known for being an active and vocal critic of Portland Public Schools, will sit on the State Board of Education beginning this week.
January 24, 2017
Tie vote dooms 'sanctuary' resolution in Forest Grove
'No' voters say term is misleading, worry about funding loss
January 24, 2017
Washington County stays in timber lawsuit by default
Board deadlocks 2-2; one commissioner recuses himself because of his accounting firm's work for another county leading the legal action.
January 24, 2017
Seattle pot shop says Stash Tea legal pressure prompts name change
In April 2016, Universal Tea Co. (Stash Tea's legal name) sued Stash Cannabis Co. LLC of Beaverton in federal court for trademark infringement.
January 24, 2017
Governor hires new chief of staff
Gov. Kate Brown has hired a co-founder of the Oregon Business Association to succeed Chief of Staff Kristen Leonard.
January 24, 2017
A new plan for Interstate Corridor
When the urban renewal area was established in 2001, it was supposed to benefit existing residents and businesses in the historically black neighborhoods of North and Northeast Portland. But statistics reinforce that these communities did not…
January 24, 2017
Snow days weigh on school workers' wallets
When the inclement weather shut down most schools for nine days, in addition to winter break and holidays, many employees started panicking about how they were going to make ends meet.
January 24, 2017
Legislative leaders seek compromise on tax reform
Opponents in record corporate sales tax measure still have not met face-to-face to negotiate a compromise on reform.
Jan 24, 2017
Mayor: Response to storm fell short
The City Council has declined to buy additional snow removal equipment in the past, arguing it would only be used every few years, at most. Mayor Ted Wheeler also said he intends to look at how…
Jan 23, 2017
Wheeler defends police response to protests, invites complaints…
J20 protesters say police 'abused power' during confrontations; demand mayor fire police chief 'or nothing moves on Wednesday.'
Jan 23, 2017
Portland business leaders oppose Trump's end to TPP trade pact
Trump's action was not a surprise. The TPP agreement was never approved by Congress and both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton came out against it during the 2016…
Jan 23, 2017
Bottle Brigade gives vulnerable kittens 'a chance at life'
'They're such tiny little things that any delay in treatment can cause them to crash. You've got this little tiny life in your hands.'
Jan 23, 2017
From Cold War to the classroom
Former college professor, who once had Top Secret clearance and helped develop the first low-cost computer graphics display, says he was having trouble 'sitting around' after leaving…
Jan 23, 2017
VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
Jan 23, 2017
Five injured as smoke roils through NW Portland condo bulding
One man sustained traumatic injuries when he jumped from a second-story window. A woman had to be rescued from a fifth floor unit by a fire bureau ladder bucket.
Jan 22, 2017
Police ask public's help to find missing 62-year-old Liz Bazzani
Liz Bazzani is described as 5'4' tall, 100 pounds, white hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing green Ugg-style boots, flowing light-colored pajama pants, and a blue sweater.
Jan 21, 2017
Portland Women's March brings together thousands who want 'a…
UPDATE: Organizers estimated nearly 100,000 people took more than two hours to wind through the 44-block route.
Jan 21, 2017
Speakers at Salem's women's march urge unity
While Oregon has a reputation for progressive policies, it also has a reputation for homogeneity and a history of discrimination against people of color.
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day
Jan 21, 2017
DHS director says safety, alleviating poverty will be prioritized
Legislative budget framework falls 9 percent short of what's needed to meet department's needs.
Jan 21, 2017
Gillnetters retain access to main Columbia channel
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday backed off a plan to ban gillnetting in the main stem of the lower Columbia River.
Jan 20, 2017
Man's body found near NW Skyline Blvd.
Sheriff's office detectives said there were no signs of foul play.
Jan 20, 2017
Washington County deputy files civil rights lawsuit
Action seeks damages based on sexual misconduct by a now-fired deputy who was convicted last fall.
Jan 20, 2017
Experts: 'Trumpcare' will offer no magical solutions
''We may see that all go away. And, to be honest, that's one of the things I'm really, really worried about,' says OHSU researcher Bruce Goldberg.
Jan 20, 2017
Protesters stoke anti-Trump flames at downtown rally
UPDATE: Hours after peaceful rally and march, raucous groups clash with police.
Jan 26, 2017
Obama commutes sentences of Portland-area convicts, some with…
Reductions intended to address problems caused by lengthy sentences for non-violent drug crimes.
Jan 19, 2017
Lake Oswego students plan Inauguration Day bake sale
Parents say the goal is to show children that they can make a difference and 'impact our community in a positive way'
Jan 19, 2017
Why so few Airbnb permits? Could tax avoidance be a reason?
Airbnb offers a 'quick reference guide' for prospective Portland hosts on its website, essentially a checklist to get started. It mentions they need to file for a city business license, notify…
Jan 19, 2017
Lawmakers' spending framework includes cuts, no new taxes
Joint Ways and Means Committee co-chairs lay groundwork for budget talks in the 2017 session.
Jan 19, 2017
TriMet to suspend downtown service Friday if protests become…
UPDATE: Confusion after Mayor Ted Wheeler says he will not allow anti-Trump protesters to disrupt transit service.
Jan 19, 2017
OTC nixes expected release of draft ODOT review
Oregon Transportation Commission heard an update on the schedule for completion and release of the findings.
Jan 19, 2017
Portland region's economy fueled by tax dollars
Seven out of 10 of the region's largest employers are either government agencies or health care systems. Health care also is funded largely by government.