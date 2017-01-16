'Pineapple Express' could wash away region's snow daze

'Pineapple Express' could wash away region's snow daze

The National Weather Service says rising temperatures will push the snow level up to about 8,000...

Snow upsets Portland schools' instructional time, bond meeting schedule

Snow upsets Portland schools' instructional time, bond meeting schedule

Adding in winter break, observed holidays and Martin Luther King Day, PPS students have been in...

Fast feet are carrying Lake Oswego dancer to Dublin

Fast feet are carrying Lake Oswego dancer to Dublin

The 12-year-old placed third in her age group at the Western U.S. Regional Oireachtas competition...

Inclusionary housing policy has skeptics

Inclusionary housing policy has skeptics

Although every state but Texas has long allowed local inclusionary housing or zoning policies,...

Previous Next

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Griffin Hampson, Cartridge Network - PRINTER, INK & TONER INSIDER -

CARTRIDGE-NETWORK - Griffin HampsonInk cartridge cost is currently a hot button issue.  Like many product categories, marketing representations may be factual, but can often be disingenuous.

Epson’s EcoTank printers (five models from $300+ to $1,200) come with bags of ink, poured into the storage unit feeding the printhead; NOT replaceable cartridges.

Epson represents each has about two years of ink; enough to print thousands of pages, providing very low cost-per-page.  True, but…

Not mentioned: the basic printer is an existing low-end model, generally $70+, is slow, with few extra capabilities, and has an expanded storage area for raw ink  So, one pays $250+ upfront for ink and the possibility of lowering the cost-per-page, if all of the ink is used before the printer experiences problems.  If the printer doesn’t last, only using half of the ink, the actual cost per page doubles. And, if the user does not routinely clean the printheads it will clog up, possibly rendering the printer useless.  (See www.tinyurl.com/he59cnn/ )

We recycle lots of printers, periodically testing to determine history and quirks.  Few low end printers print more than a few thousand pages. 

So, it’s a great proposition, IF one gets full life.  If not, you overpaid.

We can shed some light on this issue.

Cartridge Network, a full-service independent, non-franchise operation, sells and services printers and copiers. “We stock dozens of different printer models (inkjet and laser) and copiers too. We focus on a buyer’s needs and then explore alternatives to best meet their needs.”

We stock several thousand different cartridges. Shipping is free.

Cartridge-Network

6800 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225

(503) 246-0665

www.cartridge-network.com/

Brought to you by Jan Nielsen - Nielsen's Jewelers - JEWELRY INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jennifer Cook-Buman - Living Right Senior Placement - SENIOR PLACEMENT INSIDER -

Brought to you by Jan Kuhnhausen Stewart - Kuhnhausen's Furniture Showcase - FURNITURE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Amanda Shields - Magnolia Innovative Senior Living - SENIOR CARE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Christina Bergstrom - Northwest Functional Medicine - MEDICAL INSIDER

Brought to you by Kay L. Newell - Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Lydia Hammond - Northwest Women's Clinic - MIDWIFE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Ken Mitchell-Phillips - The Law Offices of Ken Mitchell-Phillips - LEGAL INSIDER -

Brought to you by Brian Jarvis and Stan Robinson - Pacific West Roofing - ROOFING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Don Dimoff - George Morlan Plumbing Supply - PLUMBING INSIDER -

Brought to you by David Anchel - Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too! - FLAG, BANNER, and KITE INSIDER -

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Click here to visit the full version.

Your Opinion

What are your hopes for 2017?

Fewer traffic jams
vote
Improved schools
vote
Homes for the homeless
vote
Healthier lives
vote
Leaders who seek solutions, not political strife
vote

Opinion

Features

Health

Sports

Sustainable Life

Recent Comments

     
 
 

Welcome to Monday, Jan. 16, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Happy birthday to Broadway composer/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980), whose “Hamilton” is rocking history. Today in 1991, the first gulf war (Operation Desert Storm) began. It’s going to be partly sunny, with a high in the upper 30s, but get ready for a lot of rain. Honor Dr. King’s legacy with a peaceful act today:

• Hear Oakland civil rights attorney Howard Moore at The Skanner Foundation’s 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Hilton Portland and Executive tower, 921 S.W. Sixth Ave. http://www.theskanner.com/news/northwest/24806-howard-moore-to-speak-at-mlk-breakfast

• Make a trip to the governor’s ceremonial office in Salem to see an exhibit by Portland artist Howard Fonda, Capitol Building. www.oregonartscommission.org

• It’s cold and there’s a severe winter blood shortage, so the American Red Cross and Whole Foods are hosting blood drives across the region, 1 to 7 p.m., Canby Fred Meyer store, 1401 S.E. First Ave. Bloodworks Northwest and Whole Foods Market will host a blood drive at Lake Oswego’s 365 Market, 11 State St. Go online to make an appointment: www.bloodworksnw.org

  
     


Portland's Latest News

January 15, 2017

Point-in-Time homeless count pushed back after weather disruption, exhaustion

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Count will go from biannual to annual starting this year
PHOTO COURTESY OF KOIN TELEVISION - Five of Oregon's congressional delegation attended a rally in Portland on Wednesday to support the Affordable Care Act. Lawmakers include, from left, Sen. Ron Wyden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Kurt Schrader, seated.
January 15, 2017

Congressional delegation attends Portland rally for Affordable Care Act

by Dana Haynes
Republicans in Congress and President-elect Trump have vowed to roll it back; Democrats, including the five from Oregon, are fighting to save it
CITY OF PORTLAND - City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero
January 15, 2017

Council reaction mixed to City Auditor's reform proposals

by Jim Redden
January 25 hearing is set for resolution that must be approved by Feb. 10 to qulaify for May 16 special election ballot.


CLACKAMAS SERVICE CENTER - The Clackamas Service Center has space for 30 to sleep and has had to turn away between 10 and 15 people a night. They are sent to other shelters via taxi or other means.
January 17, 2017

Exhaustion sets in for many as emergency weather shelters continue operation

by Lyndsey Hewitt
UPDATE: Shelters housed 732 people Saturday night, the most of any night this winter and will remain open at least through Monday night.
January 15, 2017

Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat tells Hillsboro audience he will seek common ground but push back against Trump, GOP depending on the issues.
January 15, 2017

Wyden presents overdue WWII Purple Heart

by Peter Wong
Medal goes to the grandniece of an Army veteran who died in the Philippines after the U.S. surrender to Japan in May 1942.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Residential demolition are continuing to increase as the demand for new homes in close-in Portland neighborhoods keeps on growing.
January 15, 2017

Report: Residential demolitions continue to increase in Portland

by Jim Redden
City Council action removed exception that blocked delays, improved notice of pending demolition to nearby neighbors.
KOIN 6 NEWS - A portion of Johnson Creek frozen over at Southeast 92nd and Flavel.
January 15, 2017

Portland Fire warns homeless about flooding

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Portland Fire and Rescue prepares for outreach along Johnson Creek as snow melts and may cause flooding; sand and sand bags available from the city.
SUBMITTED PHOTO: LAKE OSWEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT - A downed tree leans against power lines Wednesday near Carman Drive and Waluga Drive. Police and fire officials responded to similar hazards throughout the city during the worst of this week's winter storm.
January 14, 2017

Snowpocalypse 2017: 'I am so ready for this to be over'

by Anthony Macuk
Lake Oswegans weather a brutal winter storm that brought snow, ice, bitter cold - and a powerful sense of community, too
PARIS ACHEN - Demonstrators march around the Oregon Capitol Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump's positions on immigration.
January 14, 2017

Pro-immigration rally marchers 'stand united against hateful rhetoric'

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Rally and march at the Oregon Capitol in Salem opposed President-elect Donald Trump's positions on immigration.
January 13, 2017

Deadline looms Jan. 25 for timber lawsuit participation

by Peter Wong
Washington, Clackamas among the 15 counties in a group seeking $1.4 billion from the state in past losses and future proceeds.
January 13, 2017

Obama administration approves Oregon Health Plan rule renewal before leaving office

by Nick Budnick
Federal health officials Friday renewed the exemption letting Oregon pursue its own Medicaid reforms. But the nod won't include $1.25 billion the state initially hoped for.
January 13, 2017

Accidental shooting case dismissed against former Portland police chief

by Nick Budnick
Ex-chief Larry O'Dea's lawyer cited Tribune research into rifle design's history of numerous accidental discharges
January 13, 2017

Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees

by Jason Chaney
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers
TIMES PHOTO: ADAM WICKHAM - Tigard City Councilor Marc Woodard, right, pictured here at a council meeting last month, proposed reducing the stipend received by Mayor John L. Cook, left.
January 13, 2017

Tigard city councilor suggests cutting mayor's stipend

by Mark Miller
No one agreed with Marc Woodard at this week's council meeting after he broached the subject.
UNION GOSPEL MISSION - Many have found warmth in Union Gospel Mission's dining hall throughout Portland's cold snap.
January 12, 2017

Community efforts persist to help homeless during severe weather

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Following four hypothermia deaths and cold and snowy weather, city and county officials as well as community outreach workers have been working to help Portland's homeless population. Many emergency shelters will stay open through the weekend.
COURTESY CAMIONS OF CARE - Nadya Okamoto recently changed the name of her organization from Camions of Care to Period., with a tagline 'The Menstrual Movement.'
January 12, 2017

Changing public dialogue on periods

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Portland teenager creates organization that delivers care packages of menstrual hygiene materials to homeless shelters and directly to homeless people.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP/ EO MEDIA GROUP
January 17, 2017

State bans weapons in the workplace

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The new HR policy narrows a policy that bans weapons in many state agency buildings.
OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING - Tents gather snow during a winter storm on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Of five occupants interviewed, none knew the location of warming shelters, and only one expressed interest in going.
January 12, 2017

Some homeless refuse offers of warm shelter

by Dave Blanchard/OPB
So far in 2017, at least four people have died of hypothermia while staying on Portland streets, including one woman who struggled with mental illness, declined services and was evicted from her affordable housing apartment in the months before her…
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The administrative building of Portland Public Schools on North Dixon Street.
January 12, 2017

PPS teacher's scathing complaint says district doesn't give equal access to minorities, kids…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Doug Saulter, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Cesar Chavez School, claims in a Dec. 1 legal notice to Interim Superintendent Bob McKean and board chair Tom Koehler that the district and his school are 'reaching a crisis point.'
January 12, 2017

Sources: Commuters fume, but politicos ignore I-5 bridge

by Jim Redden
Governors of Oregon and Washington don't even plan to talk about replacing the aging bridge between the two states.
HF&R - Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials say that heavy snow caused a warehouse roof to collapse early Thursday morning.
January 12, 2017

Five escape Hillsboro roof collapse

by Geoff Pursinger
Group sleeping inside the warehouse escaped after roof caved in due to snow.
January 11, 2017

Slideshow: Winter storm rocks Portland area

by Pamplin Media Group
Photographers were out in force chronicling the heavy snow
January 11, 2017

Two proposals take aim at reducing PERS liabilities

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Legislators are mulling ways to reduce the public retirement system's unfunded mandate.
January 11, 2017

Wheeler urges Portlanders to look out for homeless, other residents

by Jim Redden
Mayor says he expects conditions caused by snow storm to get worse before they get better.

Don't miss the local news

Jan 11, 2017

Beaverton becomes sanctuary city

by Mandy Feder-Sawyer
'We're going to go down this road together. You have friends in the city of Beaverton.'
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Port of Portland Executive Director Bill Wyatt
Jan 11, 2017

Port director Wyatt to retire on June 30

by Jim Redden
The Port of Portland currently owns four marine terminals, five business parks, and the Portland International, Hillsboro and Troutdale airports. Wyatt was hired as executive director in 2011,…
PORTLAND TRASIL BLAZERS - The Portland Metro New Car Dealers Association presented a check from its 2016 Sneak Peek Charity Party at a Portland Trail Blazer game. From left, those pictured and their organizations are: Russ Humberston Jr., Beaverton Toyota; Tony Staser, Meals on Wheels; Todd Coffman, EC Company/Meals on Wheels board member; Jim Fisher, Fisher Volvo; Maddie Remensperger, PMNCDA; Doug Cain, Providence Medical Center; MacKenzie Beasley, Lanphere Enterprises; Shannon Inukai Cuffee, Dick's Auto Group (in the back behind MacKenzie); Greg Remensperger, PMNCDA; Bob Lanphere Jr., Lanphere Enterprises; Chris Meier, Herzog Meier Auto Center (behind Bob Lanphere); Judy Summers, JDRF; Dave Jachter, Wilsonville Toyota/ Wilsonville Subaru; and Erin Hubert, Boys and Girls Club Portland.
Jan 10, 2017

Auto dealers get strategic with giving

by Jim Redden
Seven local charities will beenfit this year from the 2017 Portland International Auto Show. Fundraising includes a Sneak Peek Charity Preview Party the evening before the show opens.
COURTESY PHOTO: PPB - Portland homicide detectives are searching for clues to the death of a person whose body was found down this hillside Tuesday morning near Southwest Barbur Boulevard.
Jan 10, 2017

Body found on hillside near SW Barbur Boulevard

by Pamplin Media Group
UPDATE: 29-year-old man becomes the fourth person living outdoors to die from exposure to the winter's frigid temperatures.
Jan 10, 2017

House convenes, disagrees over committee appointments

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
The 60 members of the house, including 14 new state representatives, took the oath of office Monday morning.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP: PETER WONG - New Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard took the oath of office Jan. 9 from Circuit Judge Deanne Darling in ceremony at Public Services Building in Oregon City.
Jan 10, 2017

New Clackamas board chair: Resolve dispute soon over regional…

by Peter Wong
Bernard sets public timetable as he and newly elected county officials take their oaths in ceremony.
Jan 10, 2017

Counties pressured to exit $1.4 billion forest lawsuit

by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau
Environmental groups press case that forests have value beyond their timber.
COURTESY PHOTO - Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
Jan 10, 2017

Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - The county's new board posed for a photo at the Jan. 3 swearing-in of three new members. Shown from left to right are Chair Deborah Kafoury and Commissioners Sharon Meieran, Jessica Vega Pederson, Lori Stegmann and Loretta Smith.
Jan 10, 2017

Women take helm at Multnomah County

by Nick Budnick
The new board will constitute the most politically experienced and ambitious group of county board members in memory. Indeed, the speeches by three newcomers given at the county's swearing-in…
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HIOUSE - Mayior Ted Wheeler held his first media availablity last Friday.
Jan 10, 2017

Wheeler trips over politics of racial justice

by Jim Redden
The rare misstep for Wheeler is a reminder that Portland politics are frequently more complicated than those of Multnomah County, where he previously served as chair, and the state of Oregon,…
TRIBUNE PHOTOS: JAIME VALDEZ - Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee is one of the NBA's leaders in dunks this season.
Jan 10, 2017

Pouring it on

by Kerry Eggers
Ball-handling center Mason Plumlee gives Trail Blazers a big boost
Jan 09, 2017

Wheeler suspends affordable housing bond spending until goals…

by Jim Redden
Wheeler was elected mayor at the May primary election on a platform that included addressing the affordable housing crisis. The bond measure was overwhelmingly approved by voters after a…
COUTESY PHOTO - Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions will face the Senate Judiciary Committee beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, for his confirmation hearings to be attorney general.
Jan 09, 2017

Law professors opposing Sessions' AG nomination see trouble…

by Kevin Harden
'Public opposition can sometimes create political cover for those individuals to follow their own instincts and break party ranks.'
JAIME VALDEZ/PORTLAND TRIBUNE - Gov. Kate Brown embraces Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer after she is sworn into office Monday, Jan. 9, in the House of Representatives.
Jan 09, 2017

Brown wants state to 'move forward' in spirit of bipartisanship

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Oregon's 38th governor tells lawmakers she wants to tackle graduation rates, transportation funding and gun loopholes as top legislative priorities.
COURTESY PHOTO: THE SLANTS - The Slants, an Asian-American dance-rock band, are Yuya Matsuda, Ken Shima, Joe X. Jiang and Simon Tam (whose stage name is Simon Young). The band's free-speech case is being heard Jan. 18 by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Jan 09, 2017

Slants take their trademark argument to U.S. Supreme Court

by Pamplin Media Group
Justices will hear oral arguments on the free speech issue at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Washington, D.C.
PHOTO COURTESY: OCPD - Police found evidence of the unlawful manufacture of marijuana, specifically butane hash oil (BHO).
Jan 09, 2017

OCPD: Illegal marijuana producer burns 220 Molalla Ave building

by Raymond Rendleman
Tualatin Valley Fire And Rescue, along with the Oregon City Police Department, assisted Clackamas Fire, which is investigating the incident as stemming from an illegal marijuana operation…
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
Jan 09, 2017

Cold, stormy weather has a benefit: deep mountain snowpack

by Pamplin Media Group
'The fall and early winter precipitation provided relief to many areas that were moisture-depleted following a hot, dry August.'
PHOTO COURTESY: GINA WITHROW - Teri Gant started the Father's Heart Street Ministry out of the back of her car at the Blanchet House in downtown Portland.
Jan 09, 2017

Teri Gant, founder of Father's Heart Street Ministry in Oregon…

by Raymond Rendleman
Longtime Estacada resident Teri Gant, who founded the Father's Heart Street Ministry in Oregon City, died in the hospital on Jan. 1 from complications of pneumonia and the flu virus. She was 68.
PHOTO COURTESY: CITY OF OREGON CITY - Jim Williams
Jan 09, 2017

Oregon City bans its workers from donating sick time

by Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City's public employee union last week filed an unfair labor-practice complaint against the city, claiming that city management has reversed a longstanding practice to allow employees to…
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP
Jan 08, 2017

Evictions, sanctuary city protections on list of city's…

by Jim Redden
The proposed priorites were developed by the city Office of Government Relations, in partnership with the Office of Neighborhood Involvement.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Many dogs that compete and place at the Rose City Classic go on to compete at other nationally recognized shows, including the 2016 all breed Best in Show Winner, a German Shorthaired Pointer named CJ, along with his handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson. CJ went on to win Best in Show at Westminster.
Jan 08, 2017

Dogs have their day at annual Rose City Classic

by Claire Green
'What we have in addition to that is a lot of good spectator events for families to come and see, such as agility and obedience.'
Jan 08, 2017

Warming shelter hours extended, donations sought

by Jim Redden
Officials urge anyone needed shelter to call 211 to find the nearest location.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: PARIS ACHEN - Mark McMullen, director of Oregon's Office of Economic Analysis, spoke to the City Club of Portland on Friday.
Jan 08, 2017

State economist: No tax reform from 2017 Oregon Legislature

by Jim Redden
Office of Economic Analysis Director Mark McMullen predicts no alternative to the defeated corporate sales tax will pass the upcoming session.
KOIN 6 NEWS - A man was critically injured when he was hit by a MAX train on East Burnside Sunday night.
Jan 08, 2017

MAX train hits man in East Portland

by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Victim in critical condition identified as Jason Robert Beveridge, 45
Jan 08, 2017

Man dies, wife injured in Sellwood-Moreland area crash

by Jim Redden
Police say the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the second fatal crash of the year in Portland.

Portland, Oregon - Local News

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.