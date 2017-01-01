Newberg snowboarder hopes to shred competition in Special Olympics World Games

Newberg snowboarder hopes to shred competition in Special Olympics World Games

'It's a big honor and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to meet new people and drive to...

Portland's Latest News

TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Snow blanketed the city in mid-December. Mother Nature could hit us with more snow and some ice through New Year's Day.
December 31, 2016

Holiday weekend gets c-c-cold as winter tosses ice, snow our way

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Emergency winter weather shelters for the city's homeless plan to open for five days, starting New Year's Day.
GOOGLE MAPS - Location of Rocky Pointe Marina
December 31, 2016

Body recovered from Multnomah Channel

by Pamplin Media Group
Multnomah County River Patrol deputies recovered a deceased adult female from the water near Rocky Pointe Marina.
COURTESY PHOTO: PP&R - People often line up hours in advance to get permits for weddings in Portland parks and city sites. This year, the city begins issuing permits at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
December 30, 2016

Planning a park wedding? Better get in line

by Pamplin Media Group
Portland Parks and Recreation will issue wedding permits for ceremonies at city sties beginning at 8 a.m. at the customer service center, 1134 S.W. Fifth Ave.


PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP - Dennis Richardson
January 03, 2017

Richardson sworn in as Oregon's secretary of state

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Dennis Richardson becomes first Republican to hold the Secretary of State's Office since 1985.
COURTESY PHOTO - Mayior-elect Ted Wheeler took the oath of office from Portland Auditor Mary Hull Caballero on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife, Katrina, and their daughter.
December 30, 2016

Wheeler takes oath of office in private

by Jim Redden
A ceremonial inauguration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan.4, at Jason Lee Elementary School, 2222 N.E. 92nd Ave. The public is invited but space is limited. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by email to info@TedWheeler.com.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - City Commissioner Steve Novick's street fee fight and other issues may have led to his political defeat at the hands of a small-business owner in November.
December 30, 2016

Outspoken Commissioner Steve Novick's meteoric political rise tumbles to earth

by Anna Griffin/OPB
Novick is the first incumbent city commissioner to lose in Portland since 1992.
December 30, 2016

Woman held after shooting outside N. Portland nightclub

by Pamplin Media Group
Separate shooting wounds a 19-year-old man on East Burnside Street.
COURTESY OF MEDICAL TEAMS INTERNATIONAL - Workers at Medical Teams Internationals' warehouse in Tigard load up a shipment of medical supplies for Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons.
December 30, 2016

Tigard-based nonprofit sends medical aid shipment for Syrian refugees, displaced persons

by Mark Miller
Involved with supporting people who have fled violence in Syria since 2012, Medical Teams International has started a new operation in the wake of Aleppo's fall.
December 29, 2016

Fusion of city, county police gains traction

by Nick Budnick
The stars are as aligned as they'll ever be for Multnmah County Sheriff Mike Reese's long-sought goal of marrying his former agency, the Portland Police Bureau, to the office he now heads.While serving as Portland Police Chief until 2014, Reese was…
TRIBUNE PHOTO :TIMOTH GONZALES - Scott Barnes meets the press Thursday morning at Oregon State.
December 29, 2016

Personality guy takes Oregon State athletics helm

by Kerry Eggers
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Scott Barnes wants to outline strategic plan for 'big-time' Beavers program
PATRICK PREUSSER
December 29, 2016

TriMet hires new director of transportation

by Pamplin Media Group
Patrick Preusser, a native of Chicago, will lead the TriMet division with 1,750 employees that oversees bus, light-rail, commuter rail and LIFT paratransit operations.
December 29, 2016

10 cent-a-gallon Portland gas tax takes effect Jan. 1

by Jim Redden
Transportation Commissioner Steve Novick celebrates first 20 projects, announces schedule for future repair work and safety improvements.
December 29, 2016

Two wounded in early morning shootings

by Pamplin Media Group
No suspects have been connected to the separate incidents in Old Town and Northeast Portland.
NIC CEDERBERG
December 29, 2016

Wounded state trooper thanks medical staff for saving his life

by Pamplin Media Group
'The hospital staff claim he is one of the toughest guys they've seen come through the (intensive care unit) in quite some time.'
There's no call too small for the Lake Oswego Police Department.
December 29, 2016

In 2016, there was no call too small for the Lake Oswego Police Department

by Pamplin Media Group
From unwanted hamsters to 'Stan the Human,' here's the best of this year's Police Log
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The Portland Building is scheduled to undergo a $195 million renovation.
December 29, 2016

Audit: Portland Building renovation requires strong management

by Jim Redden
The city's $195 million plan to renovate its largest office building by 2020 could face schedule and budget problems without strong leadership.
December 29, 2016

Sources: Hales' parting policies need more work

by Jim Redden
Big plans take long time to complete and Oregon Democrat tapped to lead fight against Trump
STOTTS
December 28, 2016

Stotts to Karl: Stay in your own lane

by Kerry Eggers
Trail Blazers coach stands up for point guard Damian Lillard
Katelynn Tylka-Armand was killed outside her estranged husband's home in King City on Christmas night. A fundraiser has been set up to to help her 11-month-old daughter.
December 28, 2016

How to help the victims of Christmas night shooting

by Geoff Pursinger
Update: Fundraisers for victim's daughter, step-son and state trooper, collect thousands in donations in two days. Candlelight vigil set for Monday night in North Plains.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER ONSTOTT - ROY
December 28, 2016

Brandon Roy: Back in the game

by Kerry Eggers
'Walking in, I'm not Brandon Roy the player. I'm the coach of this team. I'm here for these guys.'
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PETER WONG - From left, former Oregon Chief Justice Paul De Muniz, moderator; Jeff Ellis, Josh Marquis at Oregon State Bar discussion of death penalty Dec. 22 in Tigard
December 28, 2016

Lawyers argue Oregon's death penalty

by Peter Wong
Clatsop DA Josh Marquis, Portland foe Jeff Ellis make their points during a session for lawyers at the Oregon State Bar.
COURTESY MARIA FRAZIER - A miniature noose was placed on top of a poster at OHSU Hospital shortly after Donald Trump was elected president.
December 29, 2016

Noose hanging at OHSU sparks grievance

by Nick Budnick
Matt Hilton, President of Local 328 of the American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees, said a 'tone-deaf' university administration seems to have brushed off the incident, which he calls disturbing in light of other racial and…
December 28, 2016

Man killed, woman hurt in I-405 rollover crash

by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Victims identified in 44th traffic fatality of the year in Portland, and the third in three consecutive days.The death was the third traffic fatality in three days in Portland. He was also the 44th person killed in a crash in the city this…
COURTESY PHOTO - State Trooper Nic Cederberg and his wife, Portland police officer Hayley Shelton.
December 27, 2016

Wounded trooper has third surgery, faces long recovery

by Pamplin Media Group
Nic Cederberg's wife, Portland police officer Hayley Shelton, has been by his side since he was shot by homicide suspect James Tylka near Sherwood.
COURTESY DANNER FAMILY - Bill Danner in 2000.
December 27, 2016

Bill Danner, the force behind Portland's Danner Boots, dies at 97

by Pamplin Media Group
The company achieved national prominence in the late 1960s when Danner designed a lightweight hiking boot, the Mountain Light, which Backpacker Magazine in 1973 called 'close to our ideal hiking boot.' The company says sales soared as the boot was…

PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - State Treasurer Ted Wheeler says he's excitied about become Portland mayor in just a few days.
Dec 27, 2016

Ted Wheeler promises to reshape city

by Nick Budnick, Steve Law and Jim Redden
Mayor-elect lays out his priorities when he takes office on Jan. 1 to the Portland Tribune. They include improving the relationship between the police and the community, and a different approach…
COURTESY PHOTO - Sky lanterns, like thse featured in a YouTube video, can't be released in Oregon beginning Jan. 1. The lanterns are really bags of fire released into air, which state officials say could be a hazard.
Dec 27, 2016

State warns: Sky lanterns shouldn't be part of New Year…

by Pamplin Media Group
'Once released you have no control over where they may land. They could end up on someone's rooftop, in a tree, or a pile of debris and cause an unwanted fire.'
Dec 27, 2016

Superfund cleanup decision coming next week

by Steve Law
EPA will release its Record of Decision for the Portland Harbor Superfund site, charting the removal of contamination from a 10-mile stretch of the Willamette River.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing work on a Portland Harbor Superfund cleanup plan it estimates at $746 million, although some say it will cost a lot more.
Dec 27, 2016

Judge will say who pays city's Superfund bill

by Jim Redden
Cleanup costs are potentially the most expensive part of the long running utility ratepayer case that wrapped up last week. A ruling is expected by mid-January.
REVIEW PHOTO: KELSEY OHALLORAN - Shane and Cynthia Johnson say they don't know where they'll go after they're evicted from their Lake Oswego home on Jan. 5.
Dec 24, 2016

As eviction nears, Lake Oswego mother and son wait for a miracle

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Health and financial issues led to the foreclosure of their longtime home, family says, and they have nowhere else to go
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Former Portland Police Chief Larry O'Dea at his swearing-in ceremony.
Dec 24, 2016

Former Portland police chief Larry O'Dea's friend, shooting…

by Nick Budnick
Robert Dempsey says he's received 'full satisfaction' of damages from accidental shooting
LUDLOW
Dec 23, 2016

Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman

by Peter Wong
He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - .Lithia Motors is buying Terminal 1 to cosolidate its Portland operations.
Dec 23, 2016

Terminal 1 to be sold to Lithia Motors for $12.5 million

by Jim Redden
The purchase will allow Lithia, a large auto dealership based in Medford, to consolidate its Portland operates, says the company's agent, Richard Baranzano. Hundreds of family-wage jobs are…
SMITH
Dec 23, 2016

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

by Peter Wong
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
Dec 23, 2016

Seismic work starts on Washington County building

by Peter Wong
Project also involves basement waterproofing, upgrades to other systems over the next two years.
COURTESY PHOTO: GARY FERGUS - Teepees and tents shelter protesters at Camp Oceti Sakowin, scene of an intense confrontation over the Dakota Access pipeline.
Dec 22, 2016

Taking a stand at Standing Rock

by Pete Forsyth
A Portland firefighter visits the protest in North Dakota to lend his support.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE FOLDER - Roy Jay conducts a meeting of one of his nonprofits in back in 2005.
Dec 22, 2016

Roy Jay 'retires,' leaves state amid DOJ probe

by Nick Budnick
Oregon Department of Justice officials have portrayed Jay as using the well-known Project Clean Slate program and two other nonprofits he founded as his personal piggy banks. They say Jay and…
EO MEDIA GROUP - The model railroad that runs under the Capitol Christmas tree each year since 1984 was the brainchild of then Gov. Vic Atiyeh. The original layout and many of the scale structures still used were built by inmates at the Oregon State Correctional Institution.
Dec 22, 2016

Capitol Christmas train layout started as prisoners' handiwork

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
A staple of the season since 1984, began as a product of the governor's vision.
Dec 22, 2016

Washington County sheriff: Keep special levy at same rate

by Peter Wong
Board will hold first hearing Jan. 10 to consider renewal vote May 16 in unincorporated areas.
Dec 13, 2016

Brown proposes paying school fund as alternative to selling…

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Bid to buy Elliott Forest on hold until February Land Board meeting
TRIBUNE PHOTO: SHASTA KEARNS MOORE - School board members Steve Buel and Pam Knowles tend to be at opposite ends of arguments at the district.
Dec 22, 2016

Rift between Steve Buel, Pam Knowles sign of tension in PPS…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Two school board members, both up for election in May, are at opposite ends of many arguments.
COURTESY: WEATHERED HANDS - Hundreds of volunteers gathered on Christmas Eve last year to assemble and then deliver care packages to the city's homeless.
Dec 22, 2016

Weathered Hands to deliver holiday care packages for Portland's…

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Volunteers with Weathered Hands will put together and deliver 3,000 care packages to those living on the streets on Christmas Eve in an event called Keep Portland Warm. They are contain food and…
Dec 22, 2016

Sources: Democrats throw a costly bummer of a party

by Jim Redden
Election night wins by Trump and Richardson, defeat of Measure 97 dampens mood at Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler talked about his priorities for the city with the Portland Tribune editorial board Wednesday morning.
Dec 21, 2016

Wheeler to stagger bureau assignments to shape city government

by Jim Redden
Mayor-elect also said he was concerned by the recent forecast from the City Budget Office that said the council is spending money faster than it is coming in, despite record revenue growth…
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Portland Community College President Mark Mitsui
Dec 21, 2016

PCC declares itself a sanctuary campus

by Shasta Kearns Moore
The declaration generally means the campus will not voluntarily cooperate with federal authorities' attempts to deport students who are in the country without proper authorization.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: SHASTA KEARNS MOORE - Portland Public Schools board at a Dec. 19 work session.
Dec 21, 2016

Candidates to remain confidential - board hopes - in Portland…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
The split board decision comes in the wake of several controversies over a lack of transparency in the district, but supporters say it's needed to attract the top candidates.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - For more than 10 years, 9-1-1 operatords have been unable to return dropped cell phone calls in violation of city policies. The Ombudsman believes the City Council should review the proposed fix to make sure there are no more unexpected problems.
Dec 21, 2016

Report: 911 center loses thousands of emergency calls

by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Emergency communications bureau complains the report does not fully addess the problem of 'butt-dial overload' caused by unintentional cell phone calls.
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP PHOTO: LYNDSEY HEWITT - Santa Claus reads a story to a young fan during a rare quiet moment at a local mall last week. The jolly old elf says getting to spend more time with each child is harder to do as Christmas gets closer.
Dec 20, 2016

HO HO HO! Santas go to work in Portland

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Many Santas around town come from different work backgrounds, including through national photography companies.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A consultant's report looked at issues inside Multnomah County's jail system in response to an audit that found problems under the previous sheriff.
Dec 20, 2016

Questions, concerns dog county jail report

by Nick Budnick
County commissioners had attacked former Sheriff Dan Staton for, among other things, the findings of a September 2015 audit that found African-Americans were the subject of 39 percent of all…
COURTESY PHOTO: GRESHAM PD - A surveillance photo taken from a Gresham bank robbery shows the 'Harry Potter Bandit' who is a suspect in the Nov. 8 robberies of two Portland-area banks.
Dec 20, 2016

'Harry Potter Bandit' bank robbery suspect held in Washington

by Pamplin Media Group
The robber resembled the young wizard in J.K. Rowling's novels, and movies made from the books.

