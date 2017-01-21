Women's March
fills Waterfront Park
Portland's march is one of several planned across the state,
with 300 planned across the nation and 60 marches in 40 countries.
January 21, 2017
Speakers at Salem's women's march urge unity
While Oregon has a reputation for progressive policies, it also has a reputation for homogeneity and a history of discrimination against people of color.
January 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
January 21, 2017
DHS director says safety, alleviating poverty will be prioritized
Legislative budget framework falls 9 percent short of what's needed to meet department's needs.
January 21, 2017
Gillnetters retain access to main Columbia channel
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission Friday backed off a plan to ban gillnetting in the main stem of the lower Columbia River.
January 20, 2017
Man's body found near NW Skyline Blvd.
Sheriff's office detectives said there were no signs of foul play.
January 20, 2017
Washington County deputy files civil rights lawsuit
Action seeks damages based on sexual misconduct by a now-fired deputy who was convicted last fall.
January 26, 2017
Obama commutes sentences of Portland-area convicts, some with serious charges
Reductions intended to address problems caused by lengthy sentences for non-violent drug crimes.
January 19, 2017
Lake Oswego students plan Inauguration Day bake sale
Parents say the goal is to show children that they can make a difference and 'impact our community in a positive way'
January 19, 2017
Why so few Airbnb permits? Could tax avoidance be a reason?
Airbnb offers a 'quick reference guide' for prospective Portland hosts on its website, essentially a checklist to get started. It mentions they need to file for a city business license, notify neighbors, file a permit application and get an…
January 19, 2017
Lawmakers' spending framework includes cuts, no new taxes
Joint Ways and Means Committee co-chairs lay groundwork for budget talks in the 2017 session.
January 19, 2017
TriMet to suspend downtown service Friday if protests become 'dangerous'
UPDATE: Confusion after Mayor Ted Wheeler says he will not allow anti-Trump protesters to disrupt transit service.
January 19, 2017
OTC nixes expected release of draft ODOT review
Oregon Transportation Commission heard an update on the schedule for completion and release of the findings.
January 19, 2017
Portland region's economy fueled by tax dollars
Seven out of 10 of the region's largest employers are either government agencies or health care systems. Health care also is funded largely by government.
January 19, 2017
Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit
But county commissioners propose recovery of state forest land, not money, if western Oregon counties prevail against the state.
January 19, 2017
Small businesses offer discounts to recover from storm
More than 80 businesses are participating in a program that offers 10 percent discounts on gift certificates purchased through Jan. 23.
January 19, 2017
Sources: Wyden knew about 'Trump dossier' before release
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will be able to press Trump officials and others on allegations in the now-infamous opposition research file on the incoming President.
January 15, 2017
Council reaction mixed to City Auditor's reform proposals
January 25 hearing is set for resolution that must be approved by Feb. 10 to qulaify for May 16 special election ballot.
January 19, 2017
Senate leader sees new revenue, transportation top agenda for 2017
Burdick, whose district includes Tigard, is the highest-ranking legislator in Washington County and Southwest Portland. She chairs the Democratic caucus - the majority caucus - in the Senate and, as such, is a leading lieutenant of Senate President…
January 18, 2017
Protest City gears up for weekend of rallies, marches
'Peaceful protest is a bedrock of our society. We also understand that sometimes a limited number of people might seek the cover of these peaceful protest to commit acts of violence.'
January 18, 2017
Justices prod, challenge attorneys at The Slants' Supreme Court hearing
At issue in the legal fight: does the the government have some interest in disassociating itself from racial ethnic slurs?
January 18, 2017
Columbia Shelter downtown sleeps 78 people on first night
Officials opened a new six-month, 100-bed homeless shelter on Tuesday in another public-private collaboration. Mayor says storm illustrates 'we have a long way to go.'
January 18, 2017
Oregon guardsmen join presidential inauguration security
Federal officials expect between 800,000 to 1 million people will gather near the Capitol Friday, Jan. 20, for the inauguration of the 45th president, Donald J. Trump.
January 18, 2017
Bookstore's inauguration day giveaway celebrates 'power of women'
'It's in no way a protest. We could have easily given away the same book if Hillary (Clinton) had been elected. It would certainly make more sense to give it away if Hillary had been elected.'
January 18, 2017
State job growth doubled U.S. numbers in 2016
Oregon's fastest growing industries in 2016 were construction, other services, professional and business services, and health care and social assistance.
January 19, 2017
West Linn resident makes Blazer headlines
Kevin Baumbach walks and hitchhikes his way to Blazers game amidst snow storm
Jan 17, 2017
What's next for the Superfund cleanup?
Over 150 different businesses and governments might be liable for a share of the Portland Harbor cleanup bill. Now comes the hard part - getting them to pay.
Jan 17, 2017
Portland man granted presidential pardon
Kurt David Christensen was among 64 people who received presidential pardons on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Jan 17, 2017
Clackamas board moves to resolve Stafford dispute
Three-year standoff with Metro ends as the county seeks to reaffirm a decision originally reached back in 2011.
Jan 17, 2017
Oregon's 'official' tartan gets a new chance to be official
'A few years ago I was looking it up on line and saw that it had been official recognized by the Scottish Registry of Tartans, but not adopted by the state. Given the rich history of Scottish…
Jan 18, 2017
Bill expands insurance mandate to cover abortions, other services
Oregon's legislation would include coverage of birth control and abortion without copayments and coverage for men, transgender individuals and undocumented immigrants.
Jan 17, 2017
Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with…
Official wrested control of the Facebook-organized march from Eastern Oregon women to new Portland-based leaders.
Jan 17, 2017
Officials reviewing winter storm strategies
Regional leaders have promised changes to better handle such storms in the past, with mixed results. The last one to shut down the Portland region hit in December 2008, just as Sam Adams was…
Jan 17, 2017
Eight make final cut for Clackamas board vacancy
Public interviews set Jan. 25; almost all have held or sought public office before, and appointee will complete two years in the seat vacated by new Chairman Jim Bernard.
Jan 17, 2017
Slants hope Supreme Court ends band's legal dance around name,…
'It's an issue that could affect rest of country and maybe broader effect on the world, and maybe revoking a 70-year-old (trademark) law, and it's all about me, because I chose to name a band…
Jan 17, 2017
Gladstone plans to 'change locks' on Friday at 18505 Portland…
UPDATE: City officials decided to delay changing the locks after Sharon Alexander said she has a doctor appointment and could not leave by the deadline. Alexander and other tenants say that they…
Jan 16, 2017
Real estate family donates space for homeless shelter a second…
UPDATE: The Columbia Shelter, donated by the Menashe family, will be open Tuesday evening, Jan. 17.
Jan 16, 2017
Activists take to icy streets to reclaim King's legacy
Organizers used the event to gather three truckloads of donations for the city's homeless. Their goal? to reclaim MLK's legacy of civil rights activism and spirit of resistance.
Jan 16, 2017
OTC chair seeks greater oversight of ODOT
In a letter to the governor, Oregon Transportation Commission Chairwoman Tammy Baney asked for independent staff person, involvement in ODOT director's performance review.
Jan 15, 2017
Congressional delegation attends Portland rally for Affordable…
Republicans in Congress and President-elect Trump have vowed to roll it back; Democrats, including the five from Oregon, are fighting to save it
Jan 15, 2017
Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand
Oregon Democrat tells Hillsboro audience he will seek common ground but push back against Trump, GOP depending on the issues.
Jan 15, 2017
Point-in-Time homeless count pushed back after weather…
Count will go from biannual to annual starting this year
Jan 15, 2017
Wyden presents overdue WWII Purple Heart
Medal goes to the grandniece of an Army veteran who died in the Philippines after the U.S. surrender to Japan in May 1942.
Jan 17, 2017
Exhaustion sets in for many as emergency weather shelters…
UPDATE: Shelters housed 732 people Saturday night, the most of any night this winter and will remain open at least through Monday night.
Jan 15, 2017
Report: Residential demolitions continue to increase in Portland
City Council action removed exception that blocked delays, improved notice of pending demolition to nearby neighbors.
Jan 15, 2017
Portland Fire warns homeless about flooding
Portland Fire and Rescue prepares for outreach along Johnson Creek as snow melts and may cause flooding; sand and sand bags available from the city.
Jan 14, 2017
Pro-immigration rally marchers 'stand united against hateful…
Rally and march at the Oregon Capitol in Salem opposed President-elect Donald Trump's positions on immigration.
Jan 10, 2017
Portland's lingering snow daze could slide out on a sheet of ice
The region could get up to a quarter of an inch of ice in some places, with nearly a half-inch expected in Gresham and Troutdale. The ice could hang around through Wednesday for parts of the…
Jan 13, 2017
Deadline looms Jan. 25 for timber lawsuit participation
Washington, Clackamas among the 15 counties in a group seeking $1.4 billion from the state in past losses and future proceeds.
Jan 13, 2017
Snow upsets Portland schools' instructional time, bond meeting…
Adding in winter break, observed holidays and Martin Luther King Day, PPS students have been in school just 11 days out of the last six weeks.
Jan 13, 2017
Obama administration approves Oregon Health Plan rule renewal…
Federal health officials Friday renewed the exemption letting Oregon pursue its own Medicaid reforms. But the nod won't include $1.25 billion the state initially hoped for.