SW Portland's Latest News
January 01, 2017
News Briefs
by
January 01, 2017
Concert at Nordia House honors legacy of labor organizer Joe Hill
by
Local string trio Beyond Little Boxes commemorates the 101st anniversary of Hill's controversial death
December 05, 2016
TriMet proposing new bus line through Beaverton, Tigard
by
The Denney/Hall route, one of several service changes proposed for 2017-18, would connect the Beaverton and Tigard transit centers.
December 03, 2016
Police increase patrols around Portland-area mosques after…
by
Hate-filled letters were sent to mosques in California, Ohio, Michigan, Rhode Island, Indiana, Colorado and Georgia.
December 01, 2016
Rieke celebrates new kitchen and its keeper
by
Elementary school's kitchen lead, Daureen Morris, prepared meals off-site during extended remodel
December 01, 2016
City explores Capitol Highway improvement options
by
Multnomah community members eager for long-awaited sidewalk, bike lane additions
December 01, 2016
Multnomah neighborhood's new chairwoman looks to preserve area's…
by
Incoming and outgoing neighborhood association chairwomen point to group's projects, challenges
December 01, 2016
Inspired by Scandinavia, made in Southwest Portland
by
Ingvill Montgomery taps into her Norwegian heritage to bring back the traditional busserull work shirt
December 01, 2016
'The whole community is celebrating'
by
Southwest-based nun visits her hometown to celebrate 25 years of religious life
November 23, 2016
Local military families surprised with Thanksgiving dinner
by
Amazon Prime Now donated meal supplies for 35 families through Operation Homefront in Tigard.
Nov 12, 2016
Preparing for disaster
by
For Community Emergency Response Team trainees in Lake Oswego, the final exam can feel very, very real
Nov 09, 2016
Mourn? Cheer? Most seek unity after contentious presidential…
by
'We had three people (Trump, Obama and Hillary Clinton) coming together. Good or bad, this is how democracy works.'
Dec 01, 2016
Teen angst turns spooky in 'Strings'
by
Fall play is a haunting exploration of students' deepest fears A dark night. A wooded shack. A mysterious puppet. A terrible secret. Wilson High’s SouthWest StageWorks theater company delved…
Nov 01, 2016
News Briefs
by
Hillsdale Foundation invites project ideas; Multnomah Presbyterian Church hires interim pastor; Multnomah Neighborhood Association elects new chairwoman Hillsdale Foundation invites project…
Nov 01, 2016
Aquarium shop looks to make a splash in Hillsdale
by
Cuttle Fish and Corals plans grand opening celebration for Nov. 12-13 These days, Jeff Slemp is happy as a clam. That is, a clam in a sea of tropical fish and corals. Having opened Cuttle Fish…
Nov 01, 2016
Chances to Do Good
by
Volunteer, charity and benefit opportunities for Southwest Portland Neighborhood House launches year-end fundraising campaign Neighborhood House, the Multnomah Village-based agency that assists…
Nov 01, 2016
'The uniform just disappears'
by
Police officers share hot beverages, conversation with Multnomah Village community during Coffee With a Cop When Sim Hyde walked through the door of the Multnomah Village Starbucks and saw…
Nov 01, 2016
Students' art connects Hillsdale's past and present
by
Wilson High art students create tent panel mural for Hillsdale Food Cart Park This time last year, many of Marie Pearson’s advanced art students didn’t know the history of the neighborhood…
Nov 01, 2016
In this Spanish class, students learn through storytelling
by
Teacher Agar Rojas focuses on 'comprehensive input' at Robert Gray Middle School Agar Rojas’ Spanish classroom at Robert Gray Middle School welcomes students with the pulsing sounds of Latin pop…
Oct 15, 2016
Food pantries benefit many people with minimal effort
by
Portland Food Project's simple concept makes donating food easy for everyone About three years ago, someone from the Portland Food Project came knocking at the Cedar Mill home of J. and Judi…