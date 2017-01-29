Daily News Where you Live
Frustrated with excess weight and tempted to try something extreme to drop pounds? Be careful. Changes in consumption may help you win the battle of the bulge, but some diets can also increase your risk of tooth decay.
Here's the skinny on how popular diets can affect your mouth:
Fat-Free/Low-Fat Diets/Grazing — All sorts of fat-free or low-fat food and beverages are available, but sugar is typically added to improve the taste, which can lead to increased risk of tooth decay. Grazing, eating smaller meals more frequently, keeps your mouth in an acidic state in which decay-causing bacteria thrive.
Juice Cleanses — Often perceived as a healthier way to drop unwanted pounds because of its focus on fruit and vegetable blends, the non-stop contact of fructose and acids with your teeth can cause tooth stains and decay, as well as enamel loss.
Low-Carb Diets — Eliminating processed foods and breads certainly decreases the amount of sugar in your diet. However, there is a potential downside: halitosis (bad breath) due to ketosis — a process your body undergoes when it burns abnormally high amounts of fat because carbohydrates are no longer available.
Protect your teeth:
Brush two minutes twice a day and floss at least once per day
Rinse your mouth with water after every meal, snack or beverage — helps clear food particles and neutralizes the acids faster
Choose Xylitol sugar-free gum and candy — Promotes saliva production, kills decay-causing bacteria
Visit the dentist often — Keep your mouth in shape with regular exams and cleanings.
The end of the calendar year means expiring dental insurance benefits for many people.
Have you been putting off that recommended procedure … a cleaning, a filling or a crown?
Now is the time to get it scheduled.
Dental insurance benefits often reset January 1, meaning any remaining financial benefit that goes unused from your 2016 plan will be lost. Plan ahead and schedule today with your local general dentist office to maximize the insurance benefits you are entitled to.
With the holidays upon us and folks like you eager to get in before the end of the year, expect fewer available appointments to get that recommended work done before December 31 (a Saturday this year). Finding time for an appointment becomes more difficult the longer you wait to schedule.
Additionally, open enrollment for dental insurance is likely a looming prospect for many people. When considering the best dental insurance option for you and your family, reach out to your local general dental office for advice. Our experienced team can help you make choices that maximize your quality of care with minimum out-of-pocket expense.
You will find that your local general dentist office is the best place to seek help navigating the confusing world of dental insurance. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call today.
The end of the calendar year means expiring dental insurance benefits for many people.
Have you been putting off that recommended procedure … a cleaning, a filling or a crown?
Now is the time to get it scheduled.
Dental insurance benefits often reset January 1, meaning any remaining financial benefit that goes unused from your 2016 plan will be lost. Plan ahead and schedule today with your local general dentist office to maximize the insurance benefits you are entitled to.
With the holidays fast approaching and folks like you eager to get in before the end of the year, expect fewer available appointments to get that recommended work done by December 31. Finding time for an appointment becomes more difficult the longer you wait to schedule.
Additionally, open enrollment for dental insurance is likely a looming prospect for many people. When considering the best dental insurance option for you and your family, reach out to your local general dental office for advice. Our experienced team can help you make choices that maximize your quality of care with minimum out-of-pocket expense.
You will find that your local general dentist office is the best place to seek help navigating the confusing world of dental insurance. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call today.
Fear of the dentist, stemming from a parent’s own traumatic young dental memory, is often passed on to the child unintentionally. It doesn't have to be that way.
Your local general dentist received intensive training in compassionate care for all ages of patients because we now understand that positive early dental experiences serve as a critical foundation for healthy smiles from childhood to the teenage years and beyond.
Put your child’s mind at ease by following these few simple tips.
Practice for the dental visit. Have your child lie back on the couch or in a reclining chair. Hold a mirror up so they can see while you look in their mouth and count their teeth. Encourage them to brush the teeth of their doll or stuffed animal to get more accustomed to the dental routine.
Tell your child what to expect. Most importantly, emphasize that seeing the dentist keeps their teeth strong, healthy and beautiful. This will help motivate them to want to go to the dentist.
Early visits are critical. A child’s initial visit is recommended no later than the first birthday. Early experiences create a positive association with the dental office visit that leads to a lifetime of healthy smiles while also providing opportunities to educate parents about how they can help their child avoid cavities and other oral health problems.
In the end, it’s all about your child and a healthy smile that can last a lifetime.
A dental epidemic called Xerostomia, or "Dry Mouth," affects millions of people and is a major cause of oral problems, including tooth decay.
Causes of this condition are many and include certain health conditions, salivary gland damage, dehydration, smoking, mouth breathing and side effects from commonly prescribed medications.
Symptoms can vary widely by individual. Is there a noticeable lack of saliva pooling under your tongue? Do you feel like you have bad breath? Do you continually get cavities or experience gingivitis despite frequent brushing and flossing? Perhaps you feel parched even though your water intake is adequate, or you notice an abnormal surface on your tongue. These are just some of the presentations of dry mouth.
General suggestions for improving your experience with dry mouth:
1) Make a concerted effort to breathe through your nose instead of your mouth
2) Stimulate saliva production with Xylitol-containing sugar-free gum or lozenges
3) Drink more water
4) Consider using a humidifier in your room while sleeping
Professional recommendations tailored to your situation can be made after a thorough examination and review of your health and medical history. Due to the complexities of this condition, enlisting the help of your dentist is your best bet for long-lasting relief.
Parents, please take note. Just because baby teeth are temporary doesn't mean they should be ignored.
Adopting good habits early will pay off for your child's oral health down the road. Maintaining healthy baby teeth until their natural exfoliation yields a multitude of benefits. Baby teeth help shape your child’s speech, facilitate proper chewing and eating, and act as important placeholders for permanent teeth.
For best results, follow these guidelines from the American Dental Association:
From birth (before teeth erupt): Wipe gums clean with a moistened gauze or cloth
Age birth to 3 (teeth present): Brush twice daily for two minutes with a small smear of fluoride toothpaste*
Ages 3-6: Brush twice daily for two minutes, using a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste*
Any age when teeth touch: Add flossing to the daily routine
Pay a visit to your local dentist before your child's first birthday or within six months of the first tooth erupting, whichever comes first.
Early dental visits help your child become comfortable with dental professionals, preparing them for a lifetime of good care without fear. Getting regular checkups is also key to finding and correcting any issues that may impact your child’s oral health.
Note: Fluoride toothpaste should not be swallowed. If you feel your child is not yet able to spit well during tooth brushing, substitute with non-fluoride toothpaste until they can. In this scenario, a great option is CariFree CTx3, available on Amazon.com and in select dental offices.
Bruxism is defined as excessive teeth grinding and jaw clenching. For many, this condition goes unnoticed until symptoms begin to surface.
Symptoms may include:
• Teeth grinding or clenching loud enough to wake others
• Flattened, fractured, chipped or loose teeth
• Increased sensitivity of the teeth
• Soreness or tightness in the jaw or face
• A dull headache or earache
Psychological and physical causes can include anxiety, stress, anger or frustration; poorly aligned teeth; sleep apnea; and certain medications.
Custom therapeutic nightguards are a great treatment option for bruxism.
Look for a dentist who has special training to fabricate a custom therapeutic night guard that can help prevent further damage to your teeth, while also inhibiting your subconscious desire to engage in bruxism while sleeping.
“Facebow” and “Centric Relation” are terms you should listen for when your dentist explains how he or she fabricates such nightguards.
A custom therapeutic nightguard requires more than a simple impression of your upper and lower teeth and is much better than anything that can be purchased over the counter or via the internet.
By better understanding the symptoms, causes and treatments of bruxism, you will be better able to find the relief you need, protect your smile from damage, and grind this destructive habit to a halt.
In terms of aesthetics, patient satisfaction and successful outcomes, dental implants are your best option for replacing missing or badly damaged teeth.
A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is carefully inserted into your jaw and is able to support a single tooth, a multi-unit bridge or even a full denture. Implants are for people who have lost a tooth or teeth due to conditions such as periodontal disease, a traumatic injury or decay and also for replacing congenitally missing teeth.
The American Society of Implant & Reconstructive Dentistry (ASIRD) is a nationwide not-for-profit association dedicated to educating consumers on the value of dental implants and the importance of choosing an experienced surgeon and dentist team recognized for having a collaborative relationship to ensure optimal results.
Patients of ASIRD surgeon/dentist teams describe dental implant treatment as much better than fixed bridges or removable dentures. They also report being more confident in public situations because of the comfort and security implants offer.
The initial cost for an implant is typically more than a fixed bridge or denture. However, because of longevity and minimal maintenance requirements, an implant costs less in the long run while delivering a substantially better quality of life and health for the patient.
Are you considering one or more dental implants? A free, no-obligation consultation is just a phone call away. Learn more today at www.asird.org/d/lieblick/gifford/
Veneers are an excellent option for patients seeking a straighter, whiter smile.
Improvements in dental materials now allow dentists to deliver the shape and shade you always wanted. This cosmetic dental procedure requires minimal reduction of natural tooth structure and is long-lasting. With proper homecare and regular professional checkups, your new veneers could last a lifetime.
The most common problems causing a veneer to fail are tooth decay on the natural tooth structure supporting the veneer and porcelain chipping in patients that clench or grind during the day.
In many cases, these problems can be resolved without the need to replace the veneer with simple smoothing or a “patch” filling. If the damage is more extensive and a veneer requires replacement, only the single veneer often needs to be replaced.
The process includes an initial consultation, approval of your final smile design, the actual treatment appointment and the delivery of the final veneers.
Veneers are comparable in cost to crowns. As an elective procedure, traditional dental insurance usually does not help with the cost. At your initial consultation visit, your custom treatment plan will be created and all costs will be communicated prior to any work being done – no surprises.
Are you ready to improve your face value? Ask your local dentist about veneers today.
Patients deserve the best information available to make informed decisions about dental treatment. What is in the patient’s long-term best interest should be the driving force behind each recommendation presented.
Dr. Gifford used this approach to grow a thriving dental practice built on high quality care, trust and mutual respect.
Established as a scratch, startup general dentistry practice in 2010, Gifford Family Dentistry now cares for over 1100 active patients and has amassed more than 150 five-star reviews online. “The highlight of our day is receiving positive feedback from our family of patients,” says Dr. Gifford. “We genuinely care for them, and it means the world to us that they appreciate our efforts.”
While Gifford Family Dentistry provides comprehensive care for all ages of patients, Dr. Gifford has a special interest in dental implant restorations and cosmetic veneers. He is a member of the “by invitation-only” American Society of Implant and Reconstructive Dentistry, and is nationally recognized for superior implant restoration education and treatment success history.
Following six years in the Army, he completed the eight years of higher education required to become a dentist, graduating from Oregon Health & Science University in 2007.
Dr. Gifford’s credentials make him an INSIDER, but he’s also felt the call to be a leader both inside and outside his profession.
