That Holiday Feeling

That Holiday Feeling

Southwest Portland community members gathered in the Village and at Dairyville in December to...

A book '30 years in the making'

A book '30 years in the making'

'Journey to Wizards' Keep' honors female friendships that first blossomed at Wilson High School

'Caring for creation'

'Caring for creation'

Solar panels are just the latest example of St Luke Lutheran Church's commitment to sustainability

Alice visits a modernized Wonderland

Alice visits a modernized Wonderland

Robert Gray Middle School's fall play 'Alice @ Wonderland' explores a contemporary twist on a...

Brought to you by Todd Gifford, Gifford Family Dental - Dental INSIDER -

GIFFORD FAMILY DENTAL - Todd A. Gifford, DMDFrustrated with excess weight and tempted to try something extreme to drop pounds? Be careful. Changes in consumption may help you win the battle of the bulge, but some diets can also increase your risk of tooth decay.

Here's the skinny on how popular diets can affect your mouth: 

Fat-Free/Low-Fat Diets/Grazing — All sorts of fat-free or low-fat food and beverages are available, but sugar is typically added to improve the taste, which can lead to increased risk of tooth decay. Grazing, eating smaller meals more frequently, keeps your mouth in an acidic state in which decay-causing bacteria thrive.

Juice Cleanses — Often perceived as a healthier way to drop unwanted pounds because of its focus on fruit and vegetable blends, the non-stop contact of fructose and acids with your teeth can cause tooth stains and decay, as well as enamel loss.

Low-Carb Diets — Eliminating processed foods and breads certainly decreases the amount of sugar in your diet. However, there is a potential downside: halitosis (bad breath) due to ketosis — a process your body undergoes when it burns abnormally high amounts of fat because carbohydrates are no longer available.

Protect your teeth:

Brush two minutes twice a day and floss at least once per day

Rinse your mouth with water after every meal, snack or beverage — helps clear food particles and neutralizes the acids faster

Choose Xylitol sugar-free gum and candy — Promotes saliva production, kills decay-causing bacteria

Visit the dentist often — Keep your mouth in shape with regular exams and cleanings.

Gifford Family Dentistry

1616 SW Sunset Blvd., Suite E

Portland, OR 97239

503-246-1710

www.giffordfamilydentistry.com/

Brought to you by Todd Barth of Home Instead Senior Care, SENIOR CARE INSIDER

TODD BARTH

Research conducted by Home Instead, Inc., indicates that as the number of prescription medications a senior takes increases, so do that senior’s potential health risks.

Nearly 20 percent of seniors surveyed taking five or more prescription medications have reportedly experienced challenges in managing their medication regimen ~ including keeping track of which medications they have taken and when. Making a mistake when taking medications can have devastating effects. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports that 100,000 older adults end up in the hospital each year because of an adverse drug event.

“We take medication administration very seriously. Our goal at Home Instead is to give the community and our clients resources and educational opportunities to remain safe in their homes,” said Todd Barth, owner of Hillsboro’s Home Instead franchise. “Sometimes seniors think they are being diligent in consistently taking their medication, but in reality they get sidetracked and forget. Depending on the medication, this could seriously cause a health challenge or death.”

To provide families with resources to help identify potential pitfalls regarding medications for seniors, the Home Instead Senior Care network has introduced “Let’s Talk about Rx.”

Upcoming forums: April 6: 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Tips on Parkinson's, Avamere Retirement Community/Parkinson Support Group, 2400 Gable Rd., St. Helen's; April 9: 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Let's Talk About RX, Rosewood Park Retirement Community, 2405 S.E. Century Blvd., Hillsboro; April 19: 9:30 a.m.-Noon Fraud, Scams and Safe Medication Disposal, Calvary Lutheran Church, 58251 S. Division Rd., St. Helen’s. RSVP, 503-203-6724.

 

HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE

1400 N.E. 48th Avenue

Hillsboro, Oregon 97124

www.homeinstead.com

SW Portland's Latest News

January 01, 2017

News Briefs

by Hannah Rank
CONNECTION PHOTO: HANNAH RANK - (From left) Mary Rose, Mark Loring and Jim Cook, the members of local string group Beyond Little Boxes, pose in front of a photo of labor activist and folk singer Joe Hill.
January 01, 2017

Concert at Nordia House honors legacy of labor organizer Joe Hill

by Hannah Rank
Local string trio Beyond Little Boxes commemorates the 101st anniversary of Hill's controversial death
COURTESY OF TRIMET - A map of the proposed new bus route.
December 05, 2016

TriMet proposing new bus line through Beaverton, Tigard

by The Times
The Denney/Hall route, one of several service changes proposed for 2017-18, would connect the Beaverton and Tigard transit centers.


PMG FILE PHOTO - Southwest Portland's Rizwan Mosque is one of the most visible mosques in the city.
December 03, 2016

Police increase patrols around Portland-area mosques after…

by Jim Redden
Hate-filled letters were sent to mosques in California, Ohio, Michigan, Rhode Island, Indiana, Colorado and Georgia.
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Rieke Elementary School second-graders (from left) Zora Presnell, Connor Kale and Lukas Vargo share their excitement over their school's new kitchen serving line.
December 01, 2016

Rieke celebrates new kitchen and its keeper

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Elementary school's kitchen lead, Daureen Morris, prepared meals off-site during extended remodel
PORTLAND BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION - Looking north on Southwest Capitol Highway, this draft cross-section concept sketch shows a delineated multi-use path on the west side of the road north of Southwest Alice Street.
December 01, 2016

City explores Capitol Highway improvement options

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Multnomah community members eager for long-awaited sidewalk, bike lane additions
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Martie Sucec (left) will succeed Carol McCarthy (right) as chairwoman of the Multnomah Neighborhood Association.
December 01, 2016

Multnomah neighborhood's new chairwoman looks to preserve area's…

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Incoming and outgoing neighborhood association chairwomen point to group's projects, challenges
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Ingvill Montgomery launched Hovden Formal Farm Wear in 2014.
December 01, 2016

Inspired by Scandinavia, made in Southwest Portland

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Ingvill Montgomery taps into her Norwegian heritage to bring back the traditional busserull work shirt
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Sister Dorothy Radoli and Father Richard Thompson stand in front of a piece of Maasai attire that they brought back from a recent trip to Kenya. The attire can be worn by both men and women during celebrations in Radoli's home community.
December 01, 2016

'The whole community is celebrating'

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Southwest-based nun visits her hometown to celebrate 25 years of religious life
TIMES PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ - Keith Maine and his son Peter, 7, came to Tigard on Wednesday morning and were surprised with supplies for Thanksgiving dinner from Amazon Prime Now.
November 23, 2016

Local military families surprised with Thanksgiving dinner

by Mark Miller
Amazon Prime Now donated meal supplies for 35 families through Operation Homefront in Tigard.

REVIEW PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Lake Oswego resident Brian McCarl tries to calm a frantic nun (played by Michelle Hahn) who fears for the safety of trapped earthquake victims during a disaster simulation Saturday in Lake Oswego. It's all part of the city's Community Emergency Response Team training.
Nov 12, 2016

Preparing for disaster

by Gary M. Stein
For Community Emergency Response Team trainees in Lake Oswego, the final exam can feel very, very real
PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP: SHANNON WELLS - Longtime Gresham resident Julie Sunderland decided to spend the day after the election tooling around town with the word 'United' taped in the back of her SUV.
Nov 09, 2016

Mourn? Cheer? Most seek unity after contentious presidential…

by Pamplin Media Group
'We had three people (Trump, Obama and Hillary Clinton) coming together. Good or bad, this is how democracy works.'
PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFF DENIGHT - Wilson High School actors (from left) Jackson Wray, Wolf Morgan-Steiner, Diego Millan, William Britton and Quinland Thompson begin a night in the woods in 'Strings.'
Dec 01, 2016

Teen angst turns spooky in 'Strings'

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Fall play is a haunting exploration of students' deepest fears A dark night. A wooded shack. A mysterious puppet. A terrible secret. Wilson High’s SouthWest StageWorks theater company delved…
Nov 01, 2016

News Briefs

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Hillsdale Foundation invites project ideas; Multnomah Presbyterian Church hires interim pastor; Multnomah Neighborhood Association elects new chairwoman Hillsdale Foundation invites project…
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Tropical sea life abounds at Cuttle Fish and Corals, now located in Hillsdale.
Nov 01, 2016

Aquarium shop looks to make a splash in Hillsdale

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Cuttle Fish and Corals plans grand opening celebration for Nov. 12-13 These days, Jeff Slemp is happy as a clam. That is, a clam in a sea of tropical fish and corals. Having opened Cuttle Fish…
Nov 01, 2016

Chances to Do Good

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Volunteer, charity and benefit opportunities for Southwest Portland Neighborhood House launches year-end fundraising campaign Neighborhood House, the Multnomah Village-based agency that assists…
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Multnomah resident Sim Hyde (left) shares a laugh with Portland Police Officer Ryan Engweiler during Coffee With a Cop Oct. 7 in Multnomah Village.
Nov 01, 2016

'The uniform just disappears'

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Police officers share hot beverages, conversation with Multnomah Village community during Coffee With a Cop When Sim Hyde walked through the door of the Multnomah Village Starbucks and saw…
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Wilson High School art students designed and painted this tent panel mural to decorate Hillsdale Food Cart Park and highlight the dairy farms of the area's past.
Nov 01, 2016

Students' art connects Hillsdale's past and present

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Wilson High art students create tent panel mural for Hillsdale Food Cart Park This time last year, many of Marie Pearson’s advanced art students didn’t know the history of the neighborhood…
CONNECTION PHOTO: KELSEY O'HALLORAN - Dressed in her Spirit Week costume, Robert Gray Middle School teacher Agar Rojas instructs students in her seventh-grade Spanish class.
Nov 01, 2016

In this Spanish class, students learn through storytelling

by Kelsey O'Halloran
Teacher Agar Rojas focuses on 'comprehensive input' at Robert Gray Middle School Agar Rojas’ Spanish classroom at Robert Gray Middle School welcomes students with the pulsing sounds of Latin pop…

