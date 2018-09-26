Evanson Column: Relax, Oregon fans, you still have hope

Despite snatching defeat from the hands of victory last weekend versus Stanford, Oregon's future is still bright.

What is hope?

By definition, it's a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. But in my mind, it's simply fuel for what's to come in the wake of the misfortune that only sport has a way of doling out.

Oregon Ducks fans may need to take that to heart this week, following a meltdown of Chernobyl proportions during Oregon's 38-31 overtime loss to Stanford last Saturday night. The Ducks, their quarterback Justin Herbert, receiver Dillon Mitchell, and both offensive and defensive lines, exceeded expectations and showed a glimpse of what still may be to come this season. But in addition to the good, the bad defined what would ultimately become one of the worst and most painful losses in recent Oregon football memory.

The Ducks threw for more yards, 346-327. Ran for more yards, 178-71. Had 27 first downs to the Cardinal's 17, and owned the ball for 11 more minutes. They pushed the Stanford front around for the bulk of the game, stymied the Cardinal's Heisman candidate running back, Bryce Love, holding him to just 89 yards rushing, well below his career average, and were a fluke call away from a 31-7 lead with just 17:43 remaining in the game. But thanks in large part to that fluke call, a bad snap and an untimely fumble, Oregon is left to wonder "what could've" opposed to "what should've" been on an otherwise beautiful evening at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Enter hope.

Oregon wasn't supposed to win that game. Stanford was higher ranked (No. 7 to Oregon's No. 20), was a three-point favorite, and the Ducks had played uninspired football in their three prior games against inarguably subpar competition. Despite being ballyhooed for much of the preseason, Oregon's offensive line looked inept a week ago versus San Jose State, and against an always- stout Cardinals front seven, the prospects of offensive success were at best highly questionable. In addition, their defensive backs were young, their receivers inexperienced, and even Herbert — who is undoubtedly a good player — was a week removed from a poor performance against a Spartans team nowhere near the quality of what Stanford would bring to the table.

Yet despite all of that, along with serious questions regarding the true quality of this Ducks team, Oregon rose to the occasion and showed everyone who they really can be going forward from this defeat: a real threat capable of beating anyone in the conference.

The new coaching staff answered questions swirling since last year's bowl loss to Boise State.

Could they game plan?

Could they adequately prepare against quality opponents?

And could they simply coach? Something still in the air despite undoubted success on the recruiting trail.

The answers to all after Saturday night's game was a resounding "yes," and that in itself should be encouragement to the same Duck fans tiptoeing to the figurative edge since Justin Herbert's fourth-down pass deflected into the hands of Stanford's Alameen Murphy in Saturday night's overtime.

The Ducks aren't winning anything of note this season. But they never realistically were. This wasn't a team equipped for a national title, the college football playoff, or even really a Pac-12 championship. They're too young, too thin at critical positions, and much too early in the process of building the program head coach Mario Cristobal has in mind. But despite a first loss to a team they undoubtedly should've beaten last Saturday night, we now have an idea of who they are, what they can be, and where they're capable of going in the years to come. That's hope, and that's sometimes all you need.