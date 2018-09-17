Beavers did a lot right, until kick went left

BY KERRY EGGERS/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Tough way to lose, but going for field goal was the right call for Oregon State at Nevada

Looking back at Oregon State's 37-35 loss at Nevada, and ahead to Saturday's matchup with Arizona in the teams' 1 p.m. Pac-12 opener against Arizona at Reser Stadium. ...

• As heart-wrenching defeats go, this one was near the top of the list in the annals of Oregon State football.

The Beavers, who trailed 30-7 early in the second quarter, stayed after it and put themselves in position to go 2-1 this season. They forged an impressive last-minute drive to move into sweet-spot territory for Jordan Choukair to make a game-winning 34-yard field goal and end a much-too-long 20-game road losing streak.

Choukair sent it wide left.

Doubling discouraging for the Beavers is that Choukair is no rookie. A junior in his second season as OSU's place-kicker, Choukair was the star of the scrimmage in Bend that ended training camp in August, making six of six field-goal tries, including two longer than 50 yards.

Choukair had also missed a 49-yard attempt earlier in the fourth quarter at Nevada. Even so, it was the right move by coach Jonathan Smith to run down the final seconds of the clock and position the Beavers for Choukair's game-winning attempt rather than to try to pass or run for a touchdown, or to get the ball closer to the goal line.

Any scholarship kicker such as Choukair should be able to knock through a field goal from the middle of the hash marks from 34 yards. By running another play or two, the Beavers would have been running the risk of a fumble, interception or penalty, which would have hampered or taken away their chance to win.

• Unless I'm missing something, the Beavers got hosed on Choukair's last try when Nevada's Berdale Robins, trying to block the kick, slid into the kicker and took his legs out from under him after the attempt. I've spoken with several members of the OSU coaching staff and media, and all said they thought it should have been either roughing the kicker or running into the kicker. Either penalty would have given Choukair another shot at a game-winner.

Doesn't take away from the fact that Choukair should have made the kick, of course.

• With Nevada focusing its defense on stopping Oregon State's run game and freshman Jermar Jefferson in particular, OSU's passing game clicked into gear as it hasn't since the Mike Riley era.

Quarterbacks Jake Luton and Conor Blount combined to throw for 459 yards, the sixth-best single-game mark in program history and its best since 2013. Luton lit up the Wolf Pack for 284 yards on 23-for-35 passing while Blount was 12 for 20 for 175 yards. Each had one touchdown and one interception.

• OSU receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Timmy Hernandez combined for 25 catches for 316 yards.

Hodgins, a 6-4, 215-pound sophomore who had six receptions in the first two games, matched the school single-game receptions record with 14 for 200 yards and two TDs. The only other Beavers ever to snare 14 in a game were Biletnikoff Trophy winners Mike Hass and Brandin Cooks.

• For the game, Oregon State held a large advantage in first downs (28-17), total offense (540-357), passing offense (459-201) and total plays (96-67).

Nevada won the punting and kicking games and was helped by a 29-yard punt return that set up one touchdown and a 48-yard return of a fumble recovery for another TD.

• The Oregon State defense got terrific play the final three quarters from nose tackles Kalani Vakameilalo and Elu Aydon. Vakameilalo had four tackles, including 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss, and a forced fumble. Aydon registered three tackles, including half a sack.

The OSU defensive front's improved performance was a big reason why the Beavers, who yielded 182 yards and 10 first downs in the first quarter, gave up only 175 yards and seven first downs the rest of the way.

Oregon State's defense went to more man-to-man coverage and was also able to get considerably more pressure on Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi in the second half. The Wolf Pack's run game closed down, too. The Beavers wound up with seven tackles-for-loss, though they sacked Gangi only once.

• Sophomore cornerback Isaiah Dunn, who missed the first two games while recovering from a knee injury, saw his first duty of the season against Nevada. Dunn made his presence felt; it would be surprising if he is not on the field often against Arizona, and perhaps as a starter at nickel back or corner.

Another OSU cornerback who missed the first three games, Jay Irvine, is almost surely out for the season after shoulder surgery. Oregon State never announced it; the junior revealed it with a photo on Twitter last week.

• Under first-year coach Kevin Sumlin — who had amassed a 51-26 record at Texas A&M the previous year and coached Johnny Manziel — Arizona hasn't been exactly scintillating. The Wildcats opened with a 28-23 loss to Brigham Young, got belted 45-18 by Houston and then got into the win column with a 62-31 whipping of FCS opponent Southern Utah, which had lost 48-25 to Oregon State the previous weekend.

There aren't many better running quarterbacks than junior Khalil Tate, who ran the Beavers silly in a 49-28 victory at Tucson a year ago. But Tate, nursing a sore left ankle, did most of his damage through the air against Southern Utah, passing for a career-high 349 yards and five touchdowns.

