Will Beavers, Ducks show they're ready for Pac-12?

BY JASON VONDERSMITH/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Teams hope to compile better conference marks this season

Records are 0-0 for Oregon and Oregon State in Pac-12 play, and who knows how they'll end up by the Civil War, Nov. 23 at Corvallis?

Here's what we know: The Ducks went 3-0 in nonleague play against weak teams; the Beavers got walloped at Ohio State, walloped Southern Utah and then lost a tough 37-35 game at Nevada.

The Ducks have Justin Herbert (12 TD passes), potential Heisman Trophy candidate, and new coach Mario Cristobal.

The Beavers have freshman running back Jermar Jefferson (130.3 yards per game), and first-year coach Jonathan Smith.

Oregon hits the ground running, playing Stanford (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The Beavers play host to Arizona (1-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Reser Stadium.

Let's take a quick look at their Pac-12 opponents, starting to the north:

Washington (2-1, 1-0)

The Huskies have QB Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin, but lost tackle Trey Adams to an injury. ... The defense has been great, allowing seven points against Utah. ... The loss to Auburn stings, but the Huskies can still be North Division champ, win thePac-12 and factor into the national playoff.

Games: at UO, Oct. 13; vs. OSU, Nov. 17

Washington State (3-0)

It's been a surprise start for the Cougars, led by transfer QB Gardner Minshew Jr. (401 yards/game). ... If needed, WSU can turn to running back James Williams for effective yards on the ground. ... The Cougs look good, again, on defense; the return of linebacker Peyton Pelleur from injury helps.

Games: vs. UO, Oct. 20; at OSU, Oct. 6

California (3-0)

The Bears beat Brigham Young, and BYU beat Wisconsin — which could be an indication of how good Cal is. ... Second-year coach Justin Wilcox has been testing different quarterbacks with different skills. ... Wilcox's specialty, the defense, looks solid, posting seven interceptions.

Games: vs. UO, Sept. 29; at OSU, Oct. 20

Stanford (3-0, 1-0)

The Cardinal have allowed 23 points, fewest in the Pac-12. ... Bryce Love topped 100 yards in a 17-3 win over USC, and sat out last weekend to basically rest for UO. ... Stanford has another good offensive line, a capable QB (K.J. Costello) and a stellar receiver (JJ Arcega-Whiteside, five TDs).

Games: at UO, Sept. 22; vs. OSU, Nov. 10

UCLA (0-3)

It's been a rough start for Chip Kelly, who went 46-7 in four years at Oregon. ... The Bruins have had an injured QB (Wilton Speight), and rely on a true freshman, and surprisingly Kelly's offense has struggled. ... UCLA does play decent defense, which might help it win a few games.

Games: at UO, Nov. 3; DNP OSU

USC (1-2, 0-1)

Stanford and Texas have put the skids on true freshman JT Daniels' momentum from a big opener. ... The Trojans have a woeful running game, so far, and it's a work-in-progress offense. ... The defense should be a strength, but Texas put points on the board (37).

Games: at OSU, Nov. 3; DNP UO

Arizona (1-2)

Teams have figured out how to slow QB Khalil Tate's runs; maybe Oregon slowing him last November set the blueprint. ... Still, Tate is dangerous, and the Wildcats are trying to find themselves under first-year coach Kevin Sumlin. ... The defense has its moments.

Games: vs. UO, Oct. 27; at OSU, Sept. 22

Arizona State (2-1)

A big win against Michigan State was followed by a loss at San Diego State, silencing talk of the Herman Edwards experiment working. ... The Sun Devils will be dangerous because of senior QB Manny Wilkins and star receiver N'Keal Harry. ... Edwards has made a positive impact on an improved defense.

Games: at UO, Nov. 17; vs. OSU, Sept. 29

Utah (2-1, 0-1)

The Utes' offense, led by QB Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss, struggled at home against the Huskies. ... Utah still might be favorite in what appears to be a weak South Division. ... The defense allowed only 21 points to Huskies, and is solid, led by linebacker Chase Hansen.

Games: vs. UO, Nov. 10; DNP OSU

Colorado (3-0)

The South Division champ in 2016, the Buffaloes appear to have rebuilt, featuring QB Steven Montez (eight TD passes), running back Trav McMillian (96.7 yards/game) and receiver Lavis Shenault (151.7 yards/game). ... Might they be South favorites? ... We'll see if the defense has improved enough.

Games: vs. OSU, Oct. 27; DNP UO.

