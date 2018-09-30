ASU outguns (outruns) Beavers in offensive spectacle

BY KERRY EGGERS/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Jefferson has another huge day rushing for Oregon State, but Sun Devils stop late comeback bid

TEMPE, Arizona — Oregon State's beleaguered defense took another one on the chin Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium, ushering Arizona State's Emo Benjamin to a record game in a 52-24 pounding of the Beavers.

Benjamin, a 5-10, 200-pound sophomore who had rushed for 283 yards in ASU's first four games, exploded for a school-record 312 yards on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns rushing and another receiving for the Sun Devils (3-2 overall, 1-1 in Pac-12 play).

Benjamin's career day overshadowed another spectacular performance by Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson, who is making a run at the record books himself. The 5-10, 210-pound true freshman from Harbor City, California, who is starting because junior Artavis Pierce (elbow) is on the injured list, carried 31 times for 254 yards and a pair of TDs.

"He has some great vision and patience, and he's physical," Smith said. "The O-line was getting off the ball tonight. The tight end was there (blocking). The kid (Jefferson) is good."

It was the second-best rushing yardage game in Oregon State history, coming one day after the 50th anniversary of Bill "Earthquake" Enyart's 50-carry, 299-yard showing against Utah on Sept. 28, 1968.

"I did decently," Jefferson said. "I could have been more physical and more patient. All that matters is we lost."

Jefferson, who rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-25 win over Southern Utah on Sept. 8, now has two of the four top single-game rushing yardage performances in school history.

"Feels great, but I'm still not satisfied," said Jefferson, the Pac-12's runaway rushing leader with 727 yards in five games. "We lost the game."

The Beavers (1-4, 0-1) extended their road losing streak to 22 games primarily because their defense couldn't stop the run. Arizona State piled up 558 yards total offense, 396 on the ground.

That's nothing new. In a season-opening 77-31 loss at Ohio State, the Buckeyes compiled 721 yards total offense, including 375 rushing yards. In a 35-14 loss to Arizona last week, the Wildcats picked up 442 yards on the ground and 594 yards of total offense.

"The largest topic is tackling," said OSU's first-year coach, Jonathan Smith. "We just have to get guys on the ground. We had plenty of opportunities at the line of scrimmage, some in the backfield (to make tackles). We have to improve in that area, to finish the deal to bring a guy down."

At least one of the Oregon State defenders was unwilling to give Benjamin his due.

"There were a lot of tackles missed," senior safety Jalen Moore said. "I know I missed four on my own. Congratulations to (Benjamin), but I feel like we've seen better backs."

As bad as Oregon State's defense was, Benjamin was special, sometimes bursting through meaty seams, other times pinballing off would-be tacklers for extra yardage. No player in OSU's 125-year gridiron history has rushed for more yards in a game.

"But we have to make plays," OSU senior linebacker Jonathan Willis said. "We wouldn't wrap up, and (Benjamin) was spinning off tackles. We have to be more disciplined. Get to the ball. Finish. It's technique."

Smith said OSU defensive coaches are emphasizing tackling at practice.

"Sometimes it's a confidence thing," the OSU coach said. "You're coming up to make the tackle — let loose! We're not there yet."

There were times, though, when Benjamin had holes a Caterpillar could have bulled through. There were some missed assignments in the secondary, too, that helped ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins throw for three touchdowns.

"We're a little light in depth in the secondary," Smith said. "Give a little credit to the guys who are playing. There's some talent out there. It comes back to a confidence thing with us."

Jefferson ran for big yardage despite Oregon State's inability throw deep, which was hampered when sophomore Isaiah Hodgins left after hauling in a 44-yard bomb from QB Conor Blount off a flea-flicker in the second quarter. Hodgins suffered a hamstring injury on the play and did not return to action.

By that time, the Beavers were behind 24-3 and looking like a team ready to cash in its chips.

They battled back, using a pair of Jefferson TD runs — from 11 and 27 yards — to draw within 24-17 in the final minute of the first half.

Arizona State, benefiting from a questionable late-hit call against OSU linebacker Kee Whetzel, moved into Beaver territory. Two plays later, OSU cornerback Shawn Wilson ripped the ball from Benjamin and the ball was ruled a fumble. After replay, the call was overturned and the Sun Devils got the ball at the OSU 19. On the next play, Wilkins found Kyle Williams wide open in the end zone for a touchdown, making the score 31-17 with 14 seconds left in the half.

After an Oregon State three-and-out and punt to open the third quarter, the Sun Devils scored swiftly to go ahead 38-17. Jefferson's 45-yard ramble down the left sidelines moved the ball to the ASU 13. Four plays later, Blount scrambled out of trouble and found tight end Noah Togiai all alone for five yards and a touchdown to cut the difference to 38-24 with 7:38 left.

Oregon State stopped Arizona State on fourth-and-1 at its 40 late in the quarter, and suddenly the Sun Devils were on their heels. Jefferson got loose again, this time for 31 yards to the ASU 29. On third-and-goal from inside the Sun Devil 1, the Beavers eschewed the run, and Blount's pass for Togiai was tipped and fell incomplete.

"It was bad execution," Smith said. "We had two guys running the same route. It was a great call by Brian (Lindgren, the offensive coordinator). We call play-action after a run play, and we don't execute it."

After a false start by tight end Teagan Quitoriano moved the ball back to the 6, Blount's fourth-down pass intended for Timmy Hernandez was incomplete, and ASU took over. The Sun Devils moved 94 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown and a 45-24 lead, and it was over.

"So much of the game is momentum," Smith said. "To be able to get within a (touchdown) is huge. We had a couple of opportunities to do it and couldn't get there.

"We have just not caught that break yet. The effort is there. There are some areas where we're improving, but not enough to get over the hump."

With senior Jake Luton still idled by a sprained ankle, Blount went most of the way at quarterback, completing 14 of 23 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. The sophomore signal-caller scrambled twice for 16 yards but was sacked four times, three times early. He took a pretty good pounding from ASU pass-rushers, after the game, observing, "That's what I signed up for here. You sign up to get hit."

Oregon State finished with 406 yards total offense, a respectable number but not good enough when the defense is yielding the opponent a 50-spot.

"It was just another week of showing flashes, but ultimately, too many missed opportunities," Blount said. "Coach Smith preaches in a 60-minute game, you're going to have mistakes. It's about how you respond. Sometimes we respond well, and at other times ,we go into a shell.

"I'm the leader, so I'll take that on me. We're going to keep battling. The O-line's not going to give up. I got their back; they got mine."

It doesn't get easier for Oregon State, with 4-1 Washington State invading Reser Stadium next Saturday.

"It's not where we want to be," Smith said of the way his team played Saturday. "But these kids are resilient. They've bought into the process we laid in front of them. We have to continue to work on it."

NOTES: There were only four punts in the game, three by Oregon State. ... In his final hometown game, Hernandez — a senior from Phoenix — caught seven passes for 61 yards for the Beavers. The other five Arizona natives on the OSU roster: receivers Kolby Taylor (Chandler) and Mason Moran (Gilbert), offensive tackle Trent Moore (Chandler) and linebackers Hamilar Rashed (Chandler) and Landry Payne (Maricopa). ... Former Beaver running back Paul Lucas returned a kickoff 16 yards in the third quarter for the Sun Devils. ... Cornerbacks Shawn Wilson and Jaydon Grant, who had been nursing injuries, played for Oregon State. Among those unavailable due to injury: Luton, cornerback Isaiah Dunn (knee), defensive end Jeromy Reichner (knee), safety David Morris (foot) and running back Pierce (elbow). ... ... Arizona State has one player from Oregon or Southwest Washington: Sophomore offensive lineman Mason Schell from Columbia River High in Vancouver, Washington.

SUMMARY

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Oregon State 0 17 7 0 — 24

Arizona State 10 21 7 14 — 52

FIRST QUARTER

ASU — Brandon Reese 29 FG 8:30

ASU — Eno Benjamin 44 run (Reese kick) 4:28

SECOND QUARTER

ASU — Benjamin 8 pass from Manny Wilkins (Reese kick) 14:53

OSU — Jordan Choukair 36 FG 9:17

ASU — Benjamin 47 run (Reese kick) 7:19

OSU — Jermar Jefferson 11 run (Choukair kick) 6:22

OSU — Jefferson 27 run (Choukair kick) 1:02

ASU — Kyle Williams 19 pass from Wilkins (Reese kick) :14

THIRD QUARTER

ASU — N'Keal Harry 6 run (Reese kick) 11:13

OSU — Noah Togiai 4 pass from Conor Blount 7:38

FOURTH QUARTER

ASU — Benjamin 10 run (Reese kick) 9:48

ASU — Harry 41 pass from Wilkins (Reese kick) 3:28

Att. — 51,447