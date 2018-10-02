KERRY SAYS: Odds don't look good as OSU confronts Cougars

BY KERRY EGGERS/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Jefferson has been sensational rushing for Beavers, but can Oregon State stop Washington State?

A year ago in Pullman, Luke Falk threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns in Washington State's 52-23 annihilation of Oregon State.

Wish I could tell you it's going to be better for the Beavers (1-4 overall, 0-2 in Pac-12 play) Saturday in Corvallis, but I'm not feeling it.

Falk is gone, and in his place is an apparently improved version in Gardner Minshew, an esoterically named graduate senior transfer from East Carolina. The 6-2, 220-pound Minshew ranks first in the Pac-12 and second nationally in passing yardage at 398.4 yards per game, with 1,992 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Cougars (4-1, 1-1).

Washington State runs only as an afterthought, ranking 128th of 129 FBS teams at 62.2 yards per game, so Oregon State's run defense will get a respite. But OSU's injury-plagued secondary will get its stiffest test of the season from coach Mike Leach's "Air Raid" attack.

The Beavers are among the nation's bottom five in scoring defense (45.2 points allowed per game), total defense (543.6 yards) and run defense (303.4). The latter figure will drop after the Wazzu game; the other two, plus the pass defense numbers, will rise.

I'm guessing Jake Luton, who has missed the past two games with a sprained ankle, will be healthy enough to return to duty, and that would help Oregon State's offense. Luton's arm would help give OSU a balanced attack that would keep Washington State's defense from keying on the Beavers' sensational true freshman running back, Jermar Jefferson, who leads the Pac-12 with 727 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.

If Luton can't play, sophomore QB Conor Blount will be his gritty self, trying to make plays with both his arm and his feet. That won't be easy against a Wazzu crew that ranks second in the Pac-12 in total defense (277.0) and yields only 21.2 points per contest.

It will help, too, if OSU sophomore receiver Isaiah Hodgins — who injured a hamstring in last Saturday's 52-24 loss at Arizona State — is able to play. If not, the Beavers' best deep threat will be missed.

The bigger problem, of course, is the Oregon State defense, which simply doesn't measure up to Pac-12 standards. And while Beaver tackling has been a major issue, let's not give OSU's first-year coaching staff a pass. Many times, OSU defenders have been out of position to make a play. Surely not all of those times have the players been directed to the right spots.

D-coordinator Tim Tibesar has to be inventive, improvising and experimenting and moving players around and trying different tactics in an effort to create productivity. And the OSU defensive coaches need to continue to work on development with the players on hand. Those are the things good coaches do.

The Beavers will move the ball and score points on the Cougars, but not nearly enough to make this one a real contest.

THE PICK: Washington State 49, Oregon State 24

