FONT

SHARE THIS

Facebook Twitter Google+ Email LinkedIn

MORE STORIES

Pilots football loses to Willamette

Details
View Comments
OREGON SPORTS HISTORY/1941: Oregon State College vs. Washington Huskies next up at Multnomah Stadium

Oct. 2-3, 1941

Resuming their traditional battle, the Willamette Bearcats defeat the Portland Pilots, 26-0, in a Thursday night football game before 4,000-plus fans at Multnomah Stadium. It is Willamette's first win over the Pilots since 1937.

• Scheduled to meet on Saturday afternoon at Multnomah Stadium are Oregon State College and the University of Washington. The 36-man Huskies squad will arrive by train, with the school band and other UW students. Prospects are good for a sellout.

• Portland Interscholastic League football scores from Friday: Jefferson 0, Roosevelt 0; Benson 6, Franklin 6; Grant 18, Washington 0; Lincoln 19, Commerce 2.

Contract Publishing

© 2018 Pamplin Media Group | All rights reserved | 6605 SE Lake Rd, Portland, OR 97222 | 503-684-0360 | Privacy Policy | Refund Policy

Advertise with Us | Current Job Openings

Go to top
Template by JoomlaShine