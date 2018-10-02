Pilots football loses to Willamette

OREGON SPORTS HISTORY/1941: Oregon State College vs. Washington Huskies next up at Multnomah Stadium

Oct. 2-3, 1941

Resuming their traditional battle, the Willamette Bearcats defeat the Portland Pilots, 26-0, in a Thursday night football game before 4,000-plus fans at Multnomah Stadium. It is Willamette's first win over the Pilots since 1937.

• Scheduled to meet on Saturday afternoon at Multnomah Stadium are Oregon State College and the University of Washington. The 36-man Huskies squad will arrive by train, with the school band and other UW students. Prospects are good for a sellout.

• Portland Interscholastic League football scores from Friday: Jefferson 0, Roosevelt 0; Benson 6, Franklin 6; Grant 18, Washington 0; Lincoln 19, Commerce 2.