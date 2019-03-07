Ducks warmed up for spring football

BY JASON VONDERSMITH/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/New recruits, coaches signs of promising kickoff for 2019

It's all systems go at Oregon, where the Ducks have undergone "Fourth Quarter" offseason training, signed a promising recruiting class, added coaches including defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, and welcomed the return of star players Justin Herbert at quarterback and Troy Dye at linebacker among 17 returning starters.

Now, it's time to get back on the field, fresh off a good feeling from a win against Michigan State in a bowl game the last time the Ducks played football.

Spring football starts Saturday, and there'll be five practices before the student-athletes join other students on spring break. More practices in April will lead up to the April 20 spring game at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks and their fans are excited about 2019. It could be a return to glory, as in possibly challenging for the Pac-12 title. But first things first — spring football.

"It's busy, exciting and there's a lot of energy and juice around the program," coach Mario Cristobal says. "We're looking forward to getting on the field."

Cristobal's staff changed, most notably when the program and defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt mutually agreed to part ways (at least they're characterizing it as a mutual agreement). Cristobal hired Avalos, the former coordinator at Boise State, which, going back to December 2017, prevented the Herbert/Cristobal-led offense from crossing midfield until midway through the third quarter in the Las Vegas Bowl.

In an offseason highlighted by the return of Herbert and Dye, who both passed up the NFL for another year of college, and the signing of several top recruits, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the hiring of Avalos ranks right up there on the success meter.

Cristobal liked Avalos' accomplishments at Boise State, along with his familiarity with the Pac-12, his scheme as a multiple-front coach and matching front with secondary play, his ability to recruit and just him as a person.

Avalos also has "presence," says Cristobal, who began to acquaint himself with Avalos at the 2017 Vegas Bowl. He's confident that the new guy can get the job done.

"Can a guy tie it all together and have an answer for what we face in this conference?" says Cristobal, who adds that losing Leavitt and adding Avalos "is for the betterment of the program." He adds: "We have a great opportunity to continue to evolve as a program."

Avalos liked Cristobal and Oregon's tradition and brand — "it's an exciting place to be right now." He has been busy teaching players about his defense so they can go full-speed right away. The defense returns, among others, Dye and La'Mar Winston at linebacker, Austin Faoliu and Jordon Scott on defensive line, and Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr. in the secondary. The freshmen additions include the touted 6-5, 245-pound Thibodeaux, who could be the next "stud" on defense.

Literally, Avalos uses a "stud" linebacker, which is a standup defensive end who can rush and play the run and can be used on multiple fronts. Avalos coaches the position.

He says it's a priority to establish fundamentals and mentality "of hard work and grit" with the Ducks. He says he likes the players on defense for their athleticism, length and physicality.

Cristobal wants a better pass rush and for the Ducks to get better at stopping teams on third down and in creating turnovers, as well as being "disruptive" on first and second downs. Avalos "has the ability to dissect and match personnel, which is impressive to us," Cristobal says.

Among other staff changes, safeties coach Keith Heyward was promoted to assistant head coach. He was thought to be a candidate for defensive coordinator, duties he shared with Leavitt. But Cristobal went with Avalos, "a big-time hire and a plus-plus for everyone."

Offensively, Cristobal stuck with coordinator Marcus Arroyo, although the offense sputtered at times last season, when the Ducks finished 9-4 (5-4 Pac-12).

It helps that Herbert stayed. Otherwise, high hopes for 2019 might have been tempered. The NFL prospect QB will go through his paces in spring ball, as will backup Tyler Shough and true freshman Cale Millen; former backup Braxton Burmeister transferred to Virginia Tech.

Running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye return, as do all starters (including Jake Hanson and Shane Lemieux) and some backups on the offensive line. Veterans, led by Jacob Breeland, return at tight end.

The only starting player not returning is receiver Dillon Mitchell, who left early to try to make the NFL. The Ducks need a lot of work at wide receiver, where the likes of Jaylon Redd, Johnny Johnson III and Brenden Schooler return. Some true freshmen will be in the mix.

Cristobal talks about drops needing to be curbed.

"We want to be more efficient throwing the football," he says. "We had a significant amount of drops. We don't point fingers ... we need to coach and teach better," and players need reps to practice catching the ball. The unit has a new coach in Jovon Bouknight.

Players out or limited for spring ball include offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (ankle) and Millen (foot, should return soon).

Thibodeaux and five other true freshmen already have enrolled and should be ready to go. The others: Millen, linebackers Dru Mathis and Ge'Mon Eaford, offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and receiver Joshua Delgado.

Four others are showing up in coming weeks: receiver Mycah Pittman, tight end Patrick Herbert, cornerback Mykael Wright and kicker Camden Lewis.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.