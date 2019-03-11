Monday sports events
Mariners
Seattle vs. Kansas City, split-squad exhibition, 6:30 p.m.
College women's basketball
Big Sky championships, first round, Boise, Idaho, TBD
WCC semifinals, Las Vegas — TBD vs. Gonzaga, noon, TBD vs. BYU, 2 p.m.
College men's basketball
WCC semifinals, Las Vegas — TBD vs. Gonzaga, 6 p.m., TBD vs. Saint Mary's, 8 p.m.
College men's golf
Oregon, Oregon State at Bandon Dunes Championship
Concordia at NDNU Invitational, Livermore, Calif.
College women's golf
Oregon, Oregon State at Wildcat Invitational, Tucson, Ariz.
Portland State at Brigham Young, St. George, Utah