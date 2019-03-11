FONT

Monday sports events

Details
The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings for March 11

Mariners

Seattle vs. Kansas City, split-squad exhibition, 6:30 p.m.

College women's basketball

Big Sky championships, first round, Boise, Idaho, TBD

WCC semifinals, Las Vegas — TBD vs. Gonzaga, noon, TBD vs. BYU, 2 p.m.

College men's basketball

WCC semifinals, Las Vegas — TBD vs. Gonzaga, 6 p.m., TBD vs. Saint Mary's, 8 p.m.

College men's golf

Oregon, Oregon State at Bandon Dunes Championship

Concordia at NDNU Invitational, Livermore, Calif.

College women's golf

Oregon, Oregon State at Wildcat Invitational, Tucson, Ariz.

Portland State at Brigham Young, St. George, Utah

